TOWANDA — The Athens boys basketball team used a strong defensive performance to punch their ticket to the Valley Christmas Tournament final as the Wildcats picked up a 55-41 win over host Towanda on Tuesday night.
Athens scored 12 points in the opening frame while holding the Black Knights to just four.
The second quarter was much closer, but the Wildcats still outscored Towanda 12-8 to take a 24-12 lead into the break.
In the second half, the Wildcats put their foot on the gas and scored in bunches in the fast-break game.
Athens pushed its lead to over 20 points multiple times in the final two quarters — including getting up by as many as 24 — but Towanda would hit some shots late to make the score a little closer at the end.
“We just started to push the ball well. We came out with a couple of different things, a spread offense in the second half, and opened things up on the screen-and-roll,” Athens coach Jim Lister said. “It gave us some good looks, and we were able to pound the ball inside, and just started moving offensively. That’s the big adjustment we made at halftime.”
Coach Lister praised his team’s defensive effort.
“Honestly, they played great defensively. I think they gave up (12) points in the first half. I told them at halftime, if you give up (12) points in a half, you should win basketball games,” he said. “I want to give a shoutout to Korey Miller. I thought Korey hustled his tail off in the first half, and he was really making it difficult for their point guard to really get anything set up and get going.”
Mason Lister led the Wildcats with 18 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and three steals.
Athens would also get 16 points from Luke Horton, who also had seven rebounds, and Xavier Watson chipped in six points and seven boards.
Lucas Kraft added five points, while Kolsen Keathley and Korey Miller both had four.
Towanda was led by Justin Schoonover with 13 points, and Jack Wheaton with eight points.
Bailey Poll added five points, while Connor Barnes and Grady Flynn both finished with four in the loss.
“I think our guys did a great job on the defensive end tonight, especially in the first half. I think it kind of just whittled away as the game progressed, and we really got frustrated as we couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” said Towanda coach Landon Henry. “They ran in transition pretty hard and got some easy buckets. Credit to (Athens) for running the floor hard and making us pay for not hustling back.”
Towanda will host Sayre tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the consolation game, while Athens will head to Waverly to take on the host Wolverines in the Valley Christmas Tournament finals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.