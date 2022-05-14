MARATHON — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor finished off a perfect 11-0 regular season on Friday, beating Marathon 172-212.

The perfect 2022, when added to an eight-match winning streak to end the 2021 season, gives the Eagles a 19-match winning streak to take onto the 2023 season.

On Friday, Jacob Banks took home medalist honors with a 40 that included an eagle three on the par 5 first hole and a birdie on the third hole, a par 4.

Adding to SVEC’s tally were Tayloe Brock with a 42, Tyler Greeno with a 44 and Nathan Gillette with a 47.

Also starting for the Eagles were Noah Banks, who had a 48 and Addison Young with a 54.

Marathon (1-9) was led by Robert Anderson and Bryce Hartman, each with a 51. Sam Castellot added a 53 and Kaiden Cornell shot a 57.

Notre Dame 191, Waverly 197

ELMIRA — Jackson Potter carded a 42 and teammate Dylan O’Toole added a 44 to lead Notre Dame past Waverly in an IAC match.

Jackson Knight led Waverly with a 45 and Davis Croft added a 48.

Also scoring for Waverly with matching 52s were Matt Atanasoff and Evan Davies.

Also starting for the Wolverines (4-6) were Joey Bernatavitz, who had a 56, and Declan Murphy, who had a 59.

Girls Golf

Horseheads 188, Waverly 216, Elmira incomplete

HORSEHEADS — Horseheads’ Brooke Moffe was medalist with a 43.

Also scoring for Horseheads were Olivia Hatch with a 46 and, with matching 48s, Caitlin Slavin and Delaney Cook

Breanne Robinson led Waverly with a 49. Also scoring for the Wolverines were Madelyn Farnham with a 54, Sophia Sileo with a 56 and Lauryn DeLill with a 57.

