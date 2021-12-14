SAYRE — The Sayre Redskins hosted the Blue Ridge Raiders in the final game of the Bradford-Susquehanna County Challenge.
The Raiders opened the game with two three-pointers and never looked back, and while Sayre mounted a bit of a fourth quarter comeback, it would not be enough, as Blue Ridge rode away with a 65-55 win.
Johnathon Rosa and Carson Gallagher started the scoring for the Raiders with the two treys. They continued to drive the Raider offense throughout the first quarter.
Sayre countered with scrappy defense and solid shooting inside the arc to keep the game close.
Sayre stumbled in the second quarter.
“I think we came out a little flat in the second and third quarters,” Sayre coach Devin Shaw said.
While the Redskins shut down Rosa and Gallagher, the Raiders moved the ball to Dylan Bradley and Gavin Bennett.
Bennett scored eleven points in the second quarter and paced the Raiders to 33 points by halftime.
Meanwhile, Sayre also struggled at the offensive end of the court. The Redskins scored just four times in the second quarter and fell behind 33-21 at halftime.
The Raiders came out of the locker room and promptly went on a 12-2 run to stretch their lead to 45-23.
“We just kept telling them to keep playing, keep fighting, the game’s not over, there’s a lot of time left,” he said.
Sayre found a spark late in the third quarter. Dom Fabbri and Jackson Hubbard combined for 17 points in the fourth quarter. The duo closed the gap to eight points a couple times, but the Redskins could not get any closer.
Shaw noted both early season positives and need for improvement.
As for needed improvement, he pointed to conditioning.
“We’re going to have to make sure we continue to get in shape,” he said. “ We are going to have a lot of guys playing a lot of minutes. We have to get in shape.”
Shaw was impressed with his team play and attitude.
“They are trying to play together. I think they are doing that a little bit better,” he said. “And, they picked it up in the fourth quarter. There’s fire in there, we just gotta try to figure out how we can get it for those full four quarters.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.