Athens falls to Canton in extras By The Times editor Apr 1, 2023 CANTON — The Canton Lady Warriors scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to secure an 8-7 win over NTL rival Athens on Thursday.Canton led 5-2 after three innings before the visiting Wildcats rallied to take a 7-6 advantage in the top of the sixth.The Warriors tied it up in the bottom of the sixth and then got the winning run when Rylin Graham drove home Taryn Acla with an RBI single.Molly Ward and Keri Wesneski both went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Canton. Wesneski had a double, one run and one RBI, while Ward had a double and scored twice.Graham had a pair of hits and two RBI, while Acla went 1-for-4 with three runs scored and Madison Hulbert had one hit, one run and one RBI.Wesneski struck out 15 Athens batters from the circle as she allowed seven runs on 11 hits and three walks.Athens was led by Addy Repsher, who went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored.Maddie Hiley had a triple, double, two runs and three RBI, while Jules Pack had two singles and two RBI and Braelynn Wood doubled and scored once.Mackenzie Morgan and Danica May also had singles for the Lady Wildcats.Athens handed the ball to Hiley and the freshman pitcher had 10 strikeouts in the loss. 