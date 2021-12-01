ELMIRA — Waverly standout Zach Vanderpool rolled games of 279, 226 and 289 for a stellar early-season score of 794 to lead Waverly’s boys to a season-opening 4-0 sweep of Notre Dame on the road.

Waverly’s ladies rode 500-plus series from Victoria Houseknecht, Rachel Houseknecht and Shantilly Decker to a 4-0 sweep of the Crusaders ladies.

Girls

Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0

Victoria Houseknecht opened her 571 with a 183 and added steady scores of 198 and 190 as the Lady Wolverines won the games 770-677, 834-768 and 799-684 for a total pinfall advantage of 2,403-2,119.

Rachel Houseknecht followed an opening 190 with a 178 and a 181 for a 549 and Decker opened a 508 with a 184 and added a 177.

Serenity Conklin added a 393 and Sage Garrison a 382 for Waverly.

Emmalie Barkley rolled a 177 in the the third game of a team-best 463 for Notre Dame. Erin Connolly added a 407 for N.D.

Boys

Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0

Ashton Pritchard topped out at a 199 on the way to a 539 and Trenton Sindoni’s 510 had a top score of 189 as the Wolverines swept.

Waverly won the games 955-740, 919-721 and 969-767 to take the point for total pinfall 2,853-2,228.

Also for Waverly Cody Blackwell rolled a 486 series, Dominick Wood had a 477 and Ethan Roberts’ 453 opened with an even 200.

Notre Dame was led by Connor Ryan, who closed out a 558 series with a 209 game.

Waverly will host Newark Valley on Thursday.

