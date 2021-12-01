Waverly boys, girls sweep Notre Dame Sports Department DPost Author email Dec 1, 2021 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELMIRA — Waverly standout Zach Vanderpool rolled games of 279, 226 and 289 for a stellar early-season score of 794 to lead Waverly’s boys to a season-opening 4-0 sweep of Notre Dame on the road.Waverly’s ladies rode 500-plus series from Victoria Houseknecht, Rachel Houseknecht and Shantilly Decker to a 4-0 sweep of the Crusaders ladies.Girls Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0Victoria Houseknecht opened her 571 with a 183 and added steady scores of 198 and 190 as the Lady Wolverines won the games 770-677, 834-768 and 799-684 for a total pinfall advantage of 2,403-2,119.Rachel Houseknecht followed an opening 190 with a 178 and a 181 for a 549 and Decker opened a 508 with a 184 and added a 177.Serenity Conklin added a 393 and Sage Garrison a 382 for Waverly.Emmalie Barkley rolled a 177 in the the third game of a team-best 463 for Notre Dame. Erin Connolly added a 407 for N.D. BoysWaverly 4, Notre Dame 0Ashton Pritchard topped out at a 199 on the way to a 539 and Trenton Sindoni’s 510 had a top score of 189 as the Wolverines swept.Waverly won the games 955-740, 919-721 and 969-767 to take the point for total pinfall 2,853-2,228.Also for Waverly Cody Blackwell rolled a 486 series, Dominick Wood had a 477 and Ethan Roberts’ 453 opened with an even 200.Notre Dame was led by Connor Ryan, who closed out a 558 series with a 209 game.Waverly will host Newark Valley on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DPost Author email Follow DPost Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular County identifies woman killed in Litchfield structure fire Sayre man charged with delivery of a controlled substance Sayre man sentenced to over 7 years for mail fraud, money laundering Holiday season kicks off with annual Sayre Christmas Parade Tie vote delays action on Waverly marijuana law Top Homes WAVERLY: FULTON ST SAYRE 1-2 bedroom, heat, water, sewer and trash included, electric Top Jobs DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.