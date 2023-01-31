SYRACUSE — Tioga’s wrestling team traveled to Onandaga Community College’s SRC Arena for the NYSPHSAA Division 2 Dual Meet Championships on Saturday. The Tigers used a combination of talent, depth and a team-first mentality to capture their second state title in as many years.
After capturing the team’s second consecutive state title, Tioga head coach Kris Harrington acknowledged the talent he has.
“Look, top to bottom, we’re pretty good. There’s quality there. We don’t have a lot of three-month wrestlers, we have a lot of twelve-month wrestlers.”
He also expressed gratitude for his players’ altruism.
“Look at what we did with our lineup today. We had Gianni wrestling 138 at points, he’s a 126 pounder ... Almost our whole line-up wrestled up (a weight class, or two). It’s just very selfless,” Harrington said.
The tournament began with 12 teams divided into pools of three. Teams within each pool wrestled each other to determine which team advanced to the semifinals.
Tioga cruised in their first round bout against Cobleskill-Richmondville. The Tigers’ team first mentality resulted in a 47-16 win.
Gianni Sylvestri, Tyler Roe, Caden Bellis and Drew Macumber wrestled two weights up from their regular weight class. Each of them earned bonus point victories. Sylvestri pinned Luke Yorke, currently ranked 10th in the state at 138.
Tioga’s second pool opponent, Chautauqua Lake, presented a line-up loaded with talent.
“They were a horrible matchup for us. We had to move guys and we had to have kids make sacrifices,” Harrington admitted.
The Tigers used their depth to limit Chautauqua Lake’s scoring opportunities. Logan Bellis stayed down at 102 to major Gavin Burchanowski. Brayden MacWhinnie stepped in at 110 and beat highly touted Thandon Bensink.
Macumber battled John Watson at 160 in the match of the meet. Macumber’s riding ability gave him the edge and a 2-1 tiebreaker win. The Tigers won the tournament’s lowest scoring dual, 33-24.
The two pool wins propelled Tioga into the semifinals against Governeur.
Governeur could not match up with Tioga as the Tigers rolled to a 55-15 win. Tioga won 10 of the 13 bouts — nine of them added bonus points.
Deakon Bailey had the lone regular decision for the Tigers. Bailey nearly majored Cyler Baer, winning 10-3. For Bailey, this was the third opponent he had faced on the day that was mentioned in the state rankings.
Bailey is part of a talented Tiger trifecta that are each state-ranked at 126 pounds. Gianni Silvestrii is ranked first, Levi Bellis is sixth and Bailey is 12th. The depth allows Tioga to wieigh-in the three in a way that best suits the needs of the day. When you couple that with the talents of Jayden Duncanson, Tyler Roe, Caden Bellis, Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson, you get a lineup that features eight state-ranked wrestlers in a row.
But wait, there’s more. Logan Bellis is state-ranked at 102 pounds. That makes nine state-ranked wrestlers in 13 weight classes. And, if he bumps up to 110, that would be nine in a row.
And, there’s still more. Wrestlers like Austin Babcock, Trent Brown, Kaydin Cole, Max Dydynski, Bradley Guiles, Brayden MacWhinnie and Tate McCauley can be counted on to pick up wins as well.
With all parts of the Tiger team firing, they cruised into the finals to wrestle Central Valley Academy.
Tioga dominated, winning 10 of the 13 bouts. The Tiger effort highlighted what makes them so tough to beat. Eight of the state-ranked wrestlers won their bouts — with seven of them earning bonus points.
Macumber bumped up to 160 again to beat state-ranked Cole Wheet 8-2. The ninth state-ranked wrester put the team first. Levi Belles did not wrestle to allow for the matchups the team needed. MacWhinnie and Brown added wins to keep the bout out of reach. Tioga claimed the title with a 49-18 victory.
Six Tioga wrestlers finished the day with a perfect 4-0 record. Jayden Duncanson, Sylvestri, Roe and Caden Bellis each had four bonus point wins. Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson also went undefeated on the day.
