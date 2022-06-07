Banks plays in state tournament

ELMIRA — The Greater Valley Area had one golfer make his way to the New York State Golf Championships at Mark Twain Golf Course this year.
Spencer-Van Etten junior Jacob Banks earned the trip.
Banks posted an 80 on Sunday to sit in 47th at the break. An 86 on Monday dropped the Eagles’ golfer to 69th with a two-day total of 166.
Locust Valley senior Thomas Finn owned the course on Sunday, recording a 6-under-par 66. His par round of 72 on Monday gave him a four stroke victory over second-place C.J. Merritt, a senior from POB JFK. Merritt was second after the first day as well, shooting a 69. His 73 on Monday put him at 2-under for the tournament.
Newburgh eighth grader Josh Yan also finished under par with a total of 143 and Victor senior Jack Berl was fourth with an even-par 144.
In results for other Section IV players, sophomore Dante Bertoni of Union-Endicott tied for 13th with a 149; senior Matt Printup of Horseheads was 29th with a 154 and Ithaca junior JT Thomforde took 30th with a 155; senior Michael Bucko of Seton Catholic tied for 42nd with a 158; Lansing sophomore Hunter Baughan tied for 53rd with a 162; junior Joe Underwood of Maine-Endwell finished tied for 61st with a 165; and Chenango Valley senior Justin Wardell placed in a tie for 73rd with a 170.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.