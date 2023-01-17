SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball team won its third straight game on Saturday as the Lady Redskins picked up a 30-26 win over Sullivan County.
Sayre was up 27-9 after the first three quarters and would have to hold on for the win from there.
“We played excellent defense for three quarters and then decided to rest which almost cost us,” Sayre coach Bob Fauver said. “We allowed Sullivan to get back in the game by giving them three three-pointers (one by Stella Harney and two by Cloe Immel). We had discussed in the pre game that we could not allow these two to shoot threes, and it almost cost us.”
Fauver also noted that his offense stalled late in the game, but their defense stepped up in the end.
“We also became stagnant on offense which didn’t help matters but we made enough stops down the stretch to get the win. This is another learning piece that I hope helps us down the road,” Fauver said.
Liz Shaw led the way for Sayre with a career-high 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Sayre would also get six points and eight rebounds from Kaitlyn Sutton, while Abbie McGaughey added six rebounds and Rylee Lantz grabbed four boards.
Sullivan was led by Harney with 11 points and Immel with eight.
The Redskins will visit Williamson on Wednesday.
