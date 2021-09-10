The greater Valley area has been known for stellar volleyball over the years with great seasons posted by Tioga, Athens and Waverly through the years. Sayre has battled back from some leans years and will need to do so once again.
This season is a bit more unsettled. Athens is reloading, as is Waverly — not that you could tell that by the Lady Wolverines’ season opener.
Sayre has every player back from last season. That said, it was a very tough season, but this year’s squad should improve.
The team with the most back, in terms of quality personnel, would be a Tioga team that returns seven players from a 6-2 team.
WAVERLY
Coach: Charity Meyers
Returning players: Senior Sydney Nierstedt; senior Liz Goodman; junior Michaela Lauper; sophomore Paighton Streeter; freshman and Lilly Kirk.
Newcomers: Sophomore Erica Ryck; eighth-grader Brilynn Belles; sophomore Peyton Shaw; sophomore Mia Bakley; and senior Derek Bartlett.
Ryck played for Meyers on travel teams and was a JV. Meyers was also high on Belles.
“Belles and Kirk are very good players,” said Meyers. “They’ll blow your mind.”
Meyers said Shaw has the height and is one of those athletes who are easy to train.
“We gave her a new nickname,” said Meyers. “The Hammer.”
Meyers stated that Bakley will be Waverly’s libero and she’s a worker.
“We have a pretty good team.”
Lauper was bouncing between setter and libero in the spring but Meyers has placed her at setter for the fall.
“She has been an amazing leader,” Meyers said of Lauper. “She’s very vocal and very encouraging.
“They all get along so well. It’s one of my best teams that gets along with each other and thy feed off each other.”
Meyers said her team was set to have a very good season.
“They’ve been putting the time and the effort in. They’re ready to win.”
TIOGA
Tioga has one of the more storied programs in the twin tiers, with multiple tripes to the state tournament. The Tigers are nearly always a threat to capture league honors and more.
With seven players back from this spring’s shortened season, the Tigers may just add to that legacy.
Coach’s name: Desiree Ford
Assistant coaches: Rachel VanScoy
Record last season: 6-2 (Spring 2021 Season due to COVID)
Returning players: Julia Bellis, Molly Bombard, Summer Mesler, Austyn Vance, Nina Spano, Mariah Nichols, Reese Howey
Newcomers: Jordyn Babcock, Courtney Benjamin-Doyle, Hailey Browne, Natalie Guenther, Megan Shumway, Kyra Bailey, Lily Mesler
Thoughts on this year’s team: “The players are working very hard on skills and teamwork,” said Ford. “The players need to figure out how to work with each other, and with their hard work and determination, we will see important as the season continues.”
Thoughts on the league this season: Ford said that multiple teams that will be competitive.
“I believe that there will be many teams that will be a very competitive approach when they enter the court,” she said. “It should be a great season since we are able to have a complete one at this time. I hope it continues for all the teams.”
Any milestones players, coach or the team may be approaching: Ford said that the main thing is to figure out our best combination as a team and are able to complete the season.
Any athletes competing in college: Chole Bellis, Giovanna Rossi
SAYRE
The Lady Redskins suffered through a tough season in 2020 but with all but one player on the roster a returnee, better things are expected this time around.
Coach’s Name: Alia Post
Assistant Coaches: Caitlyn Garrity — JV Coach; Emily Garrity — JH Coach; Severin Barbagallo — Assistant Coach; Laura Burke — Assistant Coach; Elizabeth Higley — Assistant Coach; Hannah Garrity — Assistant Coach
Record of last season: 1-15
Returning Players: Seniors Alexis Frisbie, Carlee McCutcheon, Gianna Quattrini, and Rachel Vandermark; juniors Aliyah Rawlings, Elizabeth Boyle, Gabrielle Shaw, Maddison Belles, Makenna Garrison and Emma Smith.
Newcomer: Sophomore Liliana Smith.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Post said that her team has potential to improve this year.
“A lot of them played with each other last year, and with that being said it was more of a molding year. Molding them together as a team and helping them work together so that they can go above and beyond,” said Post. “I think this year’s team will reach all their expectations they set for themselves, and if they put their hearts in it do better than they have in the past.”
Thoughts on the league this season: “I think a lot of teams lost quite a bit of seniors last year so this year is a growing year for a lot of coaches,” said the coach. “However I see a lot of potential I’m the teams I saw play on Saturday and I definitely have an idea of what teams are going to be the teams to beat.”
ATHENS
The Wildcats’ program has been on the rise for a few years, but returning just three players from last season’s squad will make the task more difficult.
Coach’s name: Heather Hanson
Assistant coaches: Sandy Ryan
Returning players: Taylor Walker, Ally Martin, Jenny Ryan
Newcomers: Freshmen Ella Coyle, Kassy Babcock; juniors: Audrey Clare, Braelynn Wood, Cassie Friend, Cailin McDaniel
Thoughts on this year’s team: Hanson appreciates the way her team approaches the sport.
“They have a ton of heart and hustle,” she said. “They have a ton of drive!”
Thoughts on the league this season: Hanson said that everyone is rebuilding.
