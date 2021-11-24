JOHNSON CITY — Our local football teams in New York have no doubt had an historic season, with Tioga, Waverly and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor going a combined 29-1 and counting. With those records, it’s no surprise that those teams have some exceptional seniors.
In the annual Ernie Davis Senior Class, SVEC and Waverly were represented well for the western portion of Section IV. The Eagles sent quarterback Nick Thomas, running back Devin Beach, and tackle Elliott Walter.
Waverly was represented by linebacker DJ Shaw, and receivers Thomas Hand and Tyler Talada.
Most of the Wolverines coaching staff were was on the sidelines as the head coach for the West was none other than Jason Miller.
In terms of the game, it was a beat down by the West team, as it poured it on in an offensive showing to come away with a 41-7 win.
“It was just a really fun time for us coaches, and I’m sure the kids had a great time too,” said Miller. “It’s good to see our Waverly guys contribute a lot. Tyler, DJ, and Thomas all did a great job defensively, so it was a great way to end a career for them.”
The West jumped out to a hot start offensively with three touchdowns in the first quarter. Scoring the third to give their team a 21-0 lead was Thomas, playing quarterback from SVEC. He kept the ball himself to score on an eight-yard run.
After the East scored a touchdown of its own in the second quarter, the West scored another trio of touchdowns to race to their 34-point win.
Thomas also had a hand in the final touchdown of the day. He floated a perfect pass down the left sideline to receiver Micah Fiorello from Ithaca for a 27-yard score.
Thomas also had another completion in the game, which was good for 27 yards. He would finish the contest with 47 passing yards and 34 rushing yards.
His teammate from SVEC, Devin Beach was a team captain and ran for 7 yards on three carries. He also had an interception on the defensive side of the ball.
“They are two really great players and they handled themselves well,” noted Miller.
The Tioga Tigers also received selections from Matt Watson, Gavin Godfrey and Emmett Wood, but they were unable to compete due to their upcoming state semifinal game.
For the rest of the Section IV teams no longer playing, this was a good way to end the season for the seniors and coaches; especially the ones from the western portion of the section.
“This is a meaningful memory these guys will be able to hang on to for the rest of their lives,” Miller said. “When they talk about this game in the future, they can say they won it. It was a great night and the kids played with a lot of energy, so it was a good overall win.”
