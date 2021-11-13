BINGHAMTON — For the past decade, it’s been a November tradition in Tioga to bring home a Section IV Class D championship. This year the opportunity came against rival Newark Valley. A team they surprisingly have not played in the postseason since 1980.
On Friday night, the Tigers overcame an early deficit and a slow start to take down the Cardinals for their ninth sectional title in 10 seasons. After trailing at the end of the first quarter, Tioga made major adjustments and rallied to come away with a 48-20 win.
“They came up with a good game plan, and we had to figure it out at first,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “We came out at halftime focused and ready to execute. We talked about our adjustments we had to make and we were able to build a lead in the third quarter. The way Newark Valley played is exactly what I expect out of that staff.”
It didn’t take long for Newark Valley to come out and punch Tioga in the mouth early as they took less than three minutes to score a touchdown. Familiar foe Nick Wandell got things going early with a 14-yard quarterback keeper to put his team up 7-0.
Tioga drove down the field on their next possession, but uncharacteristically fumbled the ball, allowing the Cardinals to take over again.
After a defensive stop, Tioga retained possession. Even after being down at the end of the first quarter, they never shied away from their game plan. That was to feed the ball to their experienced backs up the middle. A relatively long drive resulted in an Emmett Wood four-yard touchdown run to tie it up.
On the next offensive possession, it was Wood’s counterpart in Gavin Godfrey. On the first play of the drive, Godfrey put on a burst speed into open space to go 90 yards for a long score for Tioga’s first lead of the night.
“As soon as I got the ball I saw the hole right in front of me,” said Godfrey. “The lineman did a great job and we talked about it in the huddle before. It was right there for me.”
Tioga nurtured a lead towards the end of the half, but the Cardinal offense kept their foot on the gas pedal. They used their hurry-up offense at the end of the second quarter to connect on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Wandell to Max Flesher to knot the score at 14 with 49 seconds to go in the half, which held to be the score at the break.
Tying it up was perhaps the worst thing Newark Valley could have done, as they woke up the sleeping giant. Tioga would go on to score 28 unanswered points, including two touchdowns in the third quarter.
Both of those touchdowns in the frame were rushing touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Caden Bellis, who played in his first game under the big lights, His runs were from 13 and seven yards, respectively.
“He absolutely belongs here,” said Godfrey of his sophomore quarterback. “He’s a good player and he does not seem phased at all about the big spotlight.”
Wood, the senior captain, would fittingly score three more times in the fourth quarter to put the game even more out of reach. He had scoring runs of 17 and 15 yards, respectively, as well as his second interception returned for a touchdown of the season, taking it back 82 yards to the house.
Newark Valley scored its last touchdown of the night before the pick six. Scoring for the Cardinals was Wandell on a one-yard quarterback sneak.
Tioga’s leading rusher for the day was Gavin Godfrey, who ran for 190 yards on just 10 attempts. Emmett Wood carried the ball 23 times for 181 yards to go along with a 17-yard reception and an 82-yard interception return; accounting for 280 total yards.
Bellis completed two passes for 31 yards, but also used his legs for two touchdowns to go along with 84 rushing yards. Isaac Peterson ran the ball twice to gain 26 yards.
“You say the number nine and it’s incredible to think about,” noted Aiello. “You think about the work that goes in and the people around you that help you along the way. It’s special to be a part of it and a lot of times I don’t even have the words for it because you’re grinding each week. You get to this point and to come out with a victory just says a lot about the whole program. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Up next for the 9-0 Tioga Tigers is the New York State quarterfinal matchup or better known as the Central Regional final. It’s a round that Aiello has never lost in; also holding a 9-0 record in that round.
They will match up against Section III Champion Dolgeville, which took down previously undefeated Adirondack in the Carrier Dome last night by a score of 20-6. That game will be played at Vestal High School with a 5 p.m. kickoff.
“I know we’ve done well at the regional level in the past, but you just can’t take anyone lightly in the state playoffs,” noted Aiello. “Dolgeville is coming in undefeated and there is a reason for that. From what I hear they’re pretty big, so we’re going to have our hands full and we’re going to have to come out ready to play.”
