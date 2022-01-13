Athens grad AJ Burkhart picked up a big win last weekend as he helped No. 17 Lehigh upset No. 8 Cornell.
Burkhart, the Mountain Hawks’ starter at 184 pounds, earned a 7-6 victory over No. 13 Jonathan Loew of Cornell and Lehigh went on to beat the Big Red 18-15 on Saturday.
The big win, along with Burkhart’s victory in the Binghamton match on Friday, has earned the Athens grad the honor of EIWA Wrestler of the Week.
In the match against Cornell’s Loew, Burkhart scored the first takedown of the bout ,and after being taken down himself, reversed late in the first period to lead 4-3 after one. The former Wildcat standout added another takedown in the second period and took a 6-5 lead into the third.
Loew used a strong third period ride to gain riding time advantage and then cut Burkhart loose. The Lehigh 184-pounder kept his positioning late to secure the one-point win.
“In many fan’s eyes, the win by Burkhart made Lehigh’s victory over Cornell possible,” a post on the EIWA wrestling website stated.
“AJ moved up three weight classes and he’s showing some power now,” Lehigh coach Pat Santoro said after the match. “He did a really nice job. He wrestled a really tough kid and wrestled a great match.”
On Friday in Lehigh’s match vs. Binghamton, Burkhart gave up the first takedown against Sam DePrez, but stormed back to earn a 12-4 major decision victory. The Mountain Hawks would take the dual by a 24-14 score.
Burkhart and the Mountain Hawks will host Columbia this Friday and welcome in Navy on Saturday.
Edsell helps No. 1 Penn State sweep Maryland, Indiana
Wyalusing grad Creighton Edsell went 2-0 last weekend to help Penn State roll over Maryland and Indiana.
In the Maryland match, which ended with PSU on top 46-0, Edsell earned a 7-1 decision over Gaven Bell.
Edsell rolled to an 11-3 major decision over Indiana’s Sammy Cokeley as the Nittany Lions won the dual by a 29-11 score.
The Wyalusing grad is now ranked 24th in the nation at 165 pounds and the Nittany Lions are the top-ranked team in the country.
Edsell and Penn State will host Rutgers on Sunday at 5 p.m. The match will be aired nationally on ESPNU.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
