Panthers slash Redskins

SAYRE — The difficult season of Sayre’s reborn Lady Redskins basketball team continued Monday night with a 55-5 defeat against Northeast Bradford.
Arguably one of the best two teams in the NTL, the Panthers got steals and turned them into points early and cruised through the second half.
With the press discontinued early, NEB led 24-2 after a quarter and 41-5 at the half.
Jazz Dekay had two free throws in the first period for Sayre and added four rebounds. Abbie McGaughey had a three-pointer in the second period. Kendra Merrill collected three rebounds and Gabby Shaw had three steals.
Alena Beebe led Northeast Bradford with 11 points. Kate O’Connor and Maisie Neuber had 10 points each for the Panthers and Kayleigh Thoman had eight points.
On Wednesday, Sayre will host Troy at 6 p.m. and Northeast Bradford will host Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m.
Union Springs 60, Spencer-Van Etten 33
UNION SPRINGS — Visiting Spencer-Van Etten stayed with Union Springs, ranked fifth in Class C in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association poll, for a quarter before the Wolves went on the prowl.
S-VE trailed just 15-12 after a quarter, but Union Springs clamped down on the Panthers’ offense and extended its lead to 29-19 at the half.
The host Wolves added 10 to their lead in the third period and at 44-24.
Kailey Kalet was a problem for S-VE all night. The senior had 13 points in each half for a 26-point night. Payton Gilbert added 14 for the Wolves, Ella Johnson netted seven points and Danielle Waldron added six points.
Abby Bunce paced the Lady Panthers with eight points and eight rebounds, and Sophia Dutra eight points, five rebounds and three assists. Hannah Martinez checked in with seven points and five boards and Marah Cooper had five boards.
