Tigers' offensive line paved the way back to Dome

If you pay attention to high school football in the Valley area, it should be no surprise that a driving force behind the Tioga Tigers’ dominance in recent years has been their offensive line.
This year’s group has some new faces — including one player who decided to return to football for his senior season after not playing for years.
But that hasn’t stopped the Tioga O-line from dominating the line of scrimmage and pushing the Tigers to the Class D state championship game this Saturday.
This year’s line features starters Garrett Godfrey (sophomore right tackle), Tate MaCauley (sophomore right guard), Max Dydynski (senior center), Levi Bellis (junior left guard), and Cam Rought (junior left tackle).
“The line has been doing a really good job. It’s really kind of a young group in terms of experience and just youthfulness, but this is going to be their 14th game now at the varsity level,” said Tioga coach Nick Aiello, who is starting just one senior on the line — and he is in his first varsity season. “They are playing very well right now, and they need to continue to do so if we’re going to be successful.”
Dydynski decided to step away from football after his eighth-grade year, but after watching the Tigers win a state title a year ago — he decided it was time to strap the helmet back on and join the fun.
“I mean it’s been a lot of fun. I’m really glad I came out,” said Dydynski. “Just talking with everybody about how much fun they had (in past seasons) and the bonds you make ... I decided to come out, and I really love it.”
Aiello was thrilled to see Dydynski come out for his senior season — and it has certainly paid dividends for the Tigers’ O-line.
“It really started over the summer with him. He started showing up and really getting into it,” Aiello said. “He’s a smart kid, and he’s very coachable. He understands the technical side of things. He’s been a joy to have around, and he’s done a phenomenal job for us. I’m sure glad he came out.”
Dydynski credits his teammates along the O-line with helping him succeed on the field this season after spending so many years away from the sport.
“It’s my first year with the team, but they brought me in and showed me the ropes. It’s really great being able to communicate with them and get a hat-on-a-hat,” Dydynski said.
MaCauley credited the work the Tigers’ linemen put in over the summer and the leadership of Tioga O-line coach Adam MaCauley with their success on the field this fall.
“We’ve been working all through summer, going to multiple camps — and just the line has been going to camps all summer, too. (Coach) Mac gets us (ready to go) throughout the year,” MaCauley said.
Another thing that has helped the Tigers’ line succeed on the field is the fact that they all get along and have a strong bond off the field.
“We’re super tight. We’re like brothers out there, and we trust the guys next to us on both sides to do their jobs,” MaCauley said.
“It’s great. We’re a bunch of dogs out there. I really love working with the boys,” added Dydynski.
While the five guys on the line are key to controlling the line of scrimmage, they also get help from tight end Karson Sindoni — who has proven to be a dual-threat player with the ability to catch the ball or block with the big boys up front.
“I just like down-blocking a lot — and if I get open, I get open and catch the ball,” Sindoni said of his role on the offense.
One group of Tigers who are happy to have those blockers in front of them is the skill players — led by quarterback Caden Bellis and running backs Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson.
“It’s great. Me and Drew, Ousmane, running through the holes that they make for us, I wouldn’t want to run (behind any other offensive line) — they’re great,” Bellis said.
“The line plays a big role,” added Macumber. “It all comes down to that — if the line doesn’t have better BGO (Ball Get Off) then the other team takes control.”
Dydynski and Bellis have probably the most important relationship on the field because if the quarterback-center exchange isn’t on point, there could be major problems.
“It’s amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better quarterback. I love that kid. He’s so awesome. I mean, I put the ball in his hands, and he makes it happen,” said Dydynski.
The QB-center exchange is just one aspect of how huge timing is for this Tigers’ offense — which has frustrated teams by getting off the ball so quickly and pushing opponents up the field.
“We focus a lot on just the way we break the huddle. Getting up, getting ready, and getting ready to fire off the ball,” said Aiello on the timing of the offensive line and quarterback.
“Caden gets his timing down pretty good and we take so many reps, it’s pretty close — down to a half second,” MaCauley said.
For MaCauley and the rest of the Tioga offensive line, it is special to be a key part of a championship program.
“It feels great to know that all of our games are pretty much won up front and we’re a huge piece to our success in Tioga,” MaCauley said.
And the Tigers’ O-line understands that if they are going to beat undefeated Cambridge-Salem and win a second straight state championship — they will need to once again control the line of scrimmage and give their talented teammates behind them room to run.
“It’s going to take all of our line getting on their guy and driving him until the whistle. Staying clean, whistle to whistle, and don’t stop, don’t quit,” MaCauley said.
