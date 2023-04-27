TOWANDA — The Athens boys and girls track teams collected a pair of victories on Tuesday, defeating Towanda and Sayre in a tri-meet hosted by Towanda.
The Athens boys beat Towanda 93-63, and beat Sayre 93-8. Towanda topped Sayre 63-8.
In the girls’ meet, Athens defeated Towanda 89-51 and beat Sayre 89-22. Towanda beat Sayre 51-22.
On the boys side, Ethan Denlinger collected a trio of wins, taking first in the 400 meter sprint, 800 meter run and high jump. Teammate Josh Martin picked up two wins of his own, winning the discus throw and javelin throw.
Jaden Wright took first in the 100 meter sprint for the Wildcats.
Ronel Ankam won the 300 meter hurdles event for Athens, and Ethan Hicks placed first in the 1,600 meter run. Kolsen Keathley won the 200 meter sprint event.
The Athens boys swept the relay events on Tuesday.
Wright, Keathley, Kelley Reid and Matt Driesbaugh won the 400 relay, while Keathley, Ankam, Carter Lewis and Ryan Harrigan teamed up to win the 1,600.
In the 3,200 relay, Ryan Cook, Nate Prickitt, Pierce Oldroyd and Aiden Oldroyd came home in first.
For Towanda, Mitchell Mosier placed first in the pole vault, while Logan Lambert won both the 110 meter hurdles and triple jump.
Eric McGee won the 3,200 meter run for the Black Knights and Michael Ferrulli finished first in the long jump.
David Huang won the shot put event for Sayre.
In the girls meet, Abby Burgess collected wins in the 100 meter sprint and 200 meter sprint for Athens, while teammate Emma Pernaselli contributed wins in the discus and javelin.
Emly Henderson won the 100 meter hurdles, and Thea Bentley took first in the 800 meter run.
Emma Bronson won the 1,600 meter run for the Wildcats, and Mya Thompson added a win in the triple jump. Cassy Friend won the long jump, while Sara Bronson and Ava Hughes tied for first in the 3,200 meter run.
Athens’ girls relay teams won the 1,600 and 3,200 relay events.
In the 1,600 relay, the Lady Wildcat team of Bentley, Thompson, Addy Wheeler and Burgess took first.
The team of Emma Bronson, Bentley, Hughes and Sara Bronson won the 3,200 relay.
Marissa Wise won the high jump event for Towanda, while Athena Chacona won the shot put. Anna Dunn took first in the 400 meter sprint event for the Black Knights.
Towanda’s girls’ relay team won the 400 meter relay.
Rose Shikanga won the 300 meter hurdles event for Sayre.
Athens and Sayre will all be at the Lasagna Invite in Wyalusing on Friday.
