Waverly falls late to state-ranked Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN– The second meeting between Watkins Glen and Waverly in IAC boys basketball action was much different than when the two teams met up in December. The Senecas dominated that one in a 20-point win in Waverly. However, Monday night was a different story.
Though the Wolverines came up just short, they fought down the stretch in a 54-48 loss in the final minute of the contest.
“We showed a lot of resiliency tonight,” said Waverly head coach Lou Judson. “They got up nine points and we made a run there in the fourth quarter. It’s a game of missed opportunities for sure and it seemed like the ball just wasn’t bouncing our way.”
Just when it seemed like the night was over for the Wolverines, Joey Tomasso went coast to coast and knocked down a three to make the score 50-48 in favor of the Senecas with 17 seconds left. After free throws and another Waverly turnover, Watkins Glen was able to close it out.
“In the heat of the moment in big games like this you need to be able to make big plays like boxing out and getting defensive rebounds,” added Judson. “I think that was the key piece tonight. We didn’t rebound the ball very well, and we gave them second and third opportunities which cost us. Good teams are going to make you pay for that and they did.”
The night didn’t start out pretty for the road team began with an 11-3 run in favor of the Senecas. That turned into a 19-11 deficit heading into the second quarter.
The next period was all Wolverines. That score from the first quarter was virtually flipped as Tomasso facilitated the offense and had seven points. He was able to give his team the first lead of the game on an old-fashioned three-point play in the lane to give Waverly a 30-29 halftime lead.
The red and white went cold in the third quarter as they were only able to put up four points on the offensive end. Though Watkins Glen was not on fire they were able to rack up 12 to take a 41-34 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Senecas took that momentum to take a nine-point lead in the beginning of the fourth quarter.
However, the Wolverines would fight back with another seven points in the quarter from Tomasso including the last five to give his team a shot in the final minute before they came up six points short.
Tomasso led the team in scoring as he accounted for half of his team’s offensive production with 24 points. Brady Blauvelt added eight points and a team-high 12 rebounds while Liam Traub and Davis Croft netted seven and six, respectively. Croft also had five rebounds.
The team also struggled to shoot the long ball as they shot just 25 percent from behind the arc.
Leading the Senecas in scoring in the win was Adam Pastore with 18 points. Mitchell Pike and Cameron Holland were second and third on the team with 14 and 11, respectively.
After the loss, Waverly drops to 12-5, but the Wolverines still have a shot at a home playoff game if they can win their last two games.
“I know there could be an emotional letdown after tonight, but we still have two meaningful games left to get prepared for sectional play,” noted Judson.
Waverly has a quick turnaround as it hosts Edison on senior night at 7:30 p.m. this evening, before a playoff tune-up with Chenango Forks on Friday.
