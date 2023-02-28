Back-to-back: Tioga's Duncanson earns second straight state title

ALBANY — Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson successfully defended his NYSPHSAA state title with a pin in the finals at 160 pounds on Saturday night.
The Tioga standout had a dominant run through the field, pinning three of this four opponents.
Duncanson semifinal bout was a rematch with Windsor’s Mason McCombs. Two weeks earlier in the Section IV final, the Tioga wrestler was up big before earning a win by injury default over McCombs. This time around, Duncanson cruised to an 8-1 victory to punch his ticket to the finals.
In the 160-pound title match, Duncanson wrestled Tayvn MacDonell from Bolivar-Richburg.
Duncanson controlled the pace but only got a stalling call on MacDonell for his efforts. The Tioga junior later revealed that his controlled start was strategic.
“I felt like I definitely had the better gas tank. I felt he was wearing down a little bit. I thought I’d just try push the pace a little bit, but not too much,” Duncanson said.
During the second period, Duncanson began racking up points, an escape, takedown and turn gave him a 5-0 lead. MacDonell made the fateful choice of starting the third period down. Normally, the choice is a good one. But, against Duncanson, it is risky. The Tiger 160-pounder has a really strong cradle that he seems to be able to hit on anyone. He locked it up on MacDonell and pinned him.
The cradle is a move that both Ousmane and his brother Jayden use regularly to pin opponents. Tioga head coach Kris Harrington explained that the brothers are unusually effective with that pinning combination.
“They do a really good job of pointing the shoulder. They have the right body frame for that. They lock out your tricep, you’re in trouble,” Harrington said.
Post match, Duncanson thanked those around him for their support.
“The coaching, the team, everyone is supportive. We all want the same thing in the end. That pushes everyone to work harder in the wrestling room,” he said.
