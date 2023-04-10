ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats would get strong pitching performances from seniors Mason Lister and Cam Sullivan as they picked up an impressive 4-2 win over visiting Danville on Saturday morning.
Lister went 5 2/3 innings on the hill and struck out eight, while allowing two unearned runs on six hits and three walks.
Sullivan came on to close things out and, after giving up a single to the first batter he faced, recorded four straight strikeouts to get the job done and give his team the victory.
“Mason was unbelievable today. (He was) pounding the strike zone. Anytime we got in trouble, we got that double play ball — we played good defense,” said Athens coach Charlie Havens. “Cam comes in and closes it like he usually does. He’s so good on the mound.”
Athens struck first when Luke Horton singled and reached third on an errant pick-off throw. He would score on an RBI groundout from Caleb Nichols.
Lister was in some trouble in the third with runners on first and second with one out, but third baseman Luke Kraft turned a 5-4-3 double play to erase the threat and keep Athens up 1-0.
Danville finally got on the board in the top of the fourth when — thanks to a pair of Athens errors — the visiting Ironmen pushed two runs across to take a 2-1 lead.
Athens responded right away as Lister led things off with a walk and Kraft followed with a single. Jaren Glisson was hit by a pitch and all of the sudden it was bases loaded with no outs. Carson Smith came through with a RBI fielder’s choice, and a throwing error in an attempt to complete the double play allowed Kraft to sneak home to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.
Troy Rosenbloom came on as a pinch-runner for Smith. He would steal third and the throw was off the mark allowing him to scamper home and the Wildcats led 4-2.
“Two games in a row we’ve done that — given up the lead and the very next half inning we take it right back. We’re going with a little mantra, we’re stealing from the (New York) Rangers here, but ‘No quit in the ‘Cats,’” said Havens.
Lister would get into the sixth inning on the mound before Havens went to the bullpen. He left with two outs and a runner on first and gave the ball to Sullivan. The senior hurler would allow one hit before getting a strikeout to end the threat.
In the top of the seventh, Sullivan slammed the door with three straight strikeouts.
“Cam’s a perfect person for that role. There are no highs or lows with him. He just comes in and does a great job,” Havens said of his closer. “He works fast and if he makes a mistake he knows what he did and can correct it right off the bat. We love having him out of the bullpen.”
Sullivan’s mindset when he comes in as the Wildcats’ closer is pretty simple.
“Get some outs. That’s really it,” Sullivan said.
Lister is happy to have Sullivan in that role.
“He has slammed the door for four years now, so nothing has changed there. He’s a big part of this team,” Lister said.
The Wildcats were held to just four hits in the win as Kraft, Nichols, Horton and Nick Jacob all had singles.
“We still haven’t hit. We haven’t hit much consistently, so if we ever get that down we’re going to be tough. Right now we’re sitting 5-0, but we’ve got to hit consistently. We haven’t done that,” Havens said.
Athens improves to 5-0 on the year and will visit Wellsboro on Tuesday before hosting Wyalusing in a key NTL showdown on Thursday and then the Wildcats head to Pittsburgh’s PNC Park to face Titusville.
“It’s a big week for us. We have Wellsboro, Wyalusing and then we go to Pittsburgh,” Havens said. “Wellsboro’s a place that we’ve always struggled to play. Since I’ve been here we have not played well there at all, so that will be our focus. We’ve got to get over that hump and we know Thursday is a big game.”
“It’s a big week. We’re going to ride the momentum from this week, but our motto is just one game at a time — go 1-0 and keep going from there,” Lister added.
