MILTON — The Athens girls wrestling team qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament after a strong performance at the MyHouse Northeast Regional Girls Wrestling Championships last weekend.
Freshmen Anaiah Kolesar, who attends Northeast Bradford, and Leah Nason both finished second, while freshman Hanna Rathbun took third to qualify for the state tournament.
Also for the Athens girls, senior Lily Galasso finished in fifth place as the Lady Wildcats took third in the team race.
Bishop McCort won the team title with 104.5 points, while Delaware Valley was second with 94 points and Athens was third with 76.
Kolesar earned a 12-1 major decision over United’s Chloe Stiles in the quarterfinals before picking up a 7-4 win over Selinsgrove’s Tamiah Fegley in the semis at 112 pounds.
The Athens wrestler dropped a 7-5 decision to Milton’s Abigail Moser in the finals.
Nason, who entered as the second seed at 235 pounds, secured a pin in just 18 seconds against Hughesville’s Paige Kepner in the semifinals. She would then fall to top-seeded Jaidyn Mikulak of Honesdale in the title match.
Rathbun finished third at 130 pounds as she went 4-1 on the day. She had a pair of pins to reach the semifinals, where she would fall to Montgomery’s Zoe Furman by technical fall.
She would rebound with a pin in the consolation semifinals before earning an 11-8 win over Selinsgrove’s Karissa Springer in the third-place bout.
Galasso went 3-2 on the day to finish fifth at 136 pounds.
The state tournament will be held at Central Dauphin High School on Sunday.
