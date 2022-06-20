Hanafin named JUCO All-American after wrapping up stellar career at Lackawanna College

SCRANTON — Former Sayre High baseball standout Quinn Hanafin put together a stellar sophomore campaign at Lackawanna College this past season and he’s been rewarded for his efforts.
The former Redskin has been named the Region XIX Division II Offensive Player of the Year and was picked to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-America Second Team.
Hanafin was the lone representative from Region XIX, and one of just nine players chosen from the eastern time zone.
In his second and final season with Lackwanna, Hanafin was second in all of the NJCAA Division II with a .492 batting average. He had a team-best 58 hits and scored 28 runs, while driving in 41 RBI on the year.
Hanafin had 19 extra base hits, including a team-high 15 doubles. He led the Falcons with a .536 OBP, and had 16 games with two or more hits this past season, helping the Falcons to a 24-19 record and a second-place finish in Region XIX.
After hitting .349 last year for the Falcons, Hanafin knew opposing pitchers would treat him a little different this year — but he went in with the same approach.
“Basically, I just went in and I (just) did the same thing as last year. I just looked for something good to hit and don’t miss a good pitch,” he said.
“I expected it and that’s what happens. You see more off-speed, more funky stuff, but you just have to eliminate that stuff, get something in the zone and you’ve got to be patient. Going into the season I knew it was going to be like that. You just have to be patient, and if you get a good pitch you’ve got to make it count.”
Hanafin was disappointed that the Falcons were unable to repeat their performance from last year, when they made it all the way to the JUCO World Series.
“We had a really good team. It stinks that we got knocked out early because we expected to make it right back and make a little farther, deeper run. I think we were a more solid team this year,” he said.
Despite his career at Lackawanna ending in the conference final this year, Hanafin will leave LC with plenty of memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.
“Obviously, playing baseball down there was great but outside (of baseball) basically everybody on the team was just one big group of friends. It was probably the best two years you could have asked for in your first two years of college. Nobody knew each other but the first day we walked in there it was like everybody knew each other. It was one big family,” Hanafin said. “You remember some of the baseball stuff, but it’s more outside and away from it that you really remember.”
Now, the former Lackawanna College star is hoping to get a shot to compete at the next level.
“For me it would be an opportunity,” said Hanafin on possibly getting a shot at the high-Division II or Division I level. “I’ve been working my whole life towards it. It’s just something that I hope comes, and if it comes I’m going to take the opportunity and make sure I make it count.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.