Tigers head to Albany hunting for hardware

ALBANY — Most teams have to spend the week leading up to the New York state wrestling tournament finding competition for their wrestlers.
For Tioga coach Kris Harrington, it wasn’t hard to find practice partners for his state-bound wrestlers — he has an incredible nine grapplers in this weekend’s tournament.
Leading the way is returning state champion Gianni Silvestri, who is the top seed at 118 pounds this weekend.
“I’m going up there expecting to do very well — I want to win,” said Silvestri, who won the 99-pound state title in 2019.
In his last state tournament, Silvestri beat Xavier Dejesus-Remchuk of Canisteo-Greenwood in the title bout. Remchuk is the No. 2 seed at 118 this year.
“I mean, he’s the two seed, so I’ve beaten the best kid (in the bracket) once so lets hope I can do it again,” Silvestri said.
Silvestri is expecting to come home with gold.
“I’m hoping for a state title ... that’s what I’m expecting,” Silvestri said.
Silvestri is thrilled to be heading to Albany with a lot of teammates.
“It’s a good feeling. It means that we all work really hard and we’re trying to prove it to everyone else,” he said.
The Tigers also have six wrestlers who come into states as a second seed.
Seniors Mason Welch (No. 2 at 126) and Emmett Wood (No. 2 at 160) are both looking to close out their high school careers on top.
“I mean obviously trying to take first is the goal, but this is my last tournament so I’m just going to have fun and see how it goes,” said Wood, who placed seventh two years ago.
Welch is focused on keeping the same exact mindset as he has had all season.
“I think just trusting myself, trusting what we’ve been doing all year, slowing matches down to my pace and wrestling my match,” said Welch, who finished eighth in 2019.
Wood had a similar mindset.
“Just take it one match at a time. I’ve just got to act like this is just a small little tournament and see how everything goes from there,” Wood said.
Both seniors are happy to be heading into their final state tournament with a large group of teammates.
“I think it’s pretty awesome. I don’t think it’s anything that any of us didn’t expect. I think at the beginning of the season, we all figured that most of us were going to be making it,” Welch said.
Wood believes the large Tioga contingent is just proof of the kind of program coach Harrington has helped build.
“I think it just shows that our program has been consistently the strongest out of our section and our room is strong. Everyone I’ve been practicing with all year is a top-two seed at states, so clearly we have good guys,” Wood said.
Welch is hoping he and his teammates can bring home Tioga’s third straight team title.
“I think (the goal) is for all of us to go out there, compete hard and do what we all know we can do — win and bring home another state title,” he said.
Jayden Duncanson is the No. 2 seed at 110 pounds this weekend.
The Tioga eighth grader is looking to stay focused as he heads into his first state tourney.
“Go out there, wrestle my matches and see what I can do,” Duncanson said.
He believes his time in the Tioga room has helped him get to this point.
“(I’ve gotten) way better. Just the experience with everyone in there is just great,” Duncanson said.
Ousmane Duncanson comes in as the two seed at 152 pounds and is trying to treat the state championships like any other tournament.
“I can only hope for the best but I guess I’m excited to get up there and see what I can do. I mean I have been to bigger tournaments, so this is just another tournament,” Ousmane said.
The Duncanson brothers had the same exact answer when asked about goals.
“Win,” they both said.
Sophomore Caden Bellis heads into this weekend’s tournament as the second seed at 132 pounds.
The younger Bellis believes if he sticks by an old adage he will achieve his goals.
“Don’t look past any match. One match at a time will get me there,” he said.
The 132-pound standout believes the Tioga room has been key to his development.
“It’s crazy. It gives us all the experience and the moves we’re going to see in the matches. It’s the best room in the state,” Bellis said.
Donovan Smith understands the challenge ahead of him despite being the No. 2 seed at 145 pounds.
“Every match will be tough, my first match will be tough and I’m just going to go out and try to dominate,” Smith said.
Smith has never placed at states, but believes if he keeps it simple and stays focused he will change that.
“Just wrestle hard and don’t let all the fans get to you,” said Smith of his mindset.
Tyler Roe heads to the state tournament in a unique position. He will be the third seed at 126 pounds, but his teammate — Mason Welch — is the No. 2 seed and could be waiting for him in the semifinals.
“It definitely shows you how good this Tioga team is. Also, it’s a little weird that I have to wrestle him. This is the third time wrestling him and if I do wrestle him (this weekend) it will be in the semifinals,” Roe said.
While it may be weird to wrestle a teammate, that type of competition has certainly helped Roe get to this point as the battles in the room seem to prove the old saying — iron sharpens iron — is 100 percent correct.
“It’s big because you really improve. Having that good of teammates really makes you better. Having them push you and to make you work hard in that room, there’s definitely great improvement in there,” said Roe, who is looking to get on the podium. “(My goal is) to place, that’s for sure, place top five or four is what I’m hoping to (do).”
Drew Macumber is the No. 8 seed at 138 pounds this weekend and understands the challenge ahead of him.
“I know how tough it’s going to be. I have a very good kid first round,” said Macumber, who knows he can’t get down on himself if things don’t go his way early on. “(I need to just) try my best ... (and) if I lose I’ve just got to wrestle back and wrestle hard,” he said.
Macumber echoed his teammates.
“It’s really big. (We) have the best room in the state,” Macumber said.
