ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats’ 2022 season came to a close in the District IV Class AA Volleyball semifinals on Tuesday as they were swept by NP-Liberty in a hard-fought match.
“We played all out. I couldn’t be prouder of their effort,” Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson said. “The plan was an all-out effort with smiles. They did it. We tried unconventional ways to turn it around if errors were made and we had fun.”
Athens would come out of the gates with a wealth of energy and go toe-to-toe with the NTL Large School Champs for the entirety of the first set.
The set would remain within two points until late, but Liberty would pull away to capture a 25-21 victory and go up 1-0.
The Lady Wildcats would again come out firing in set two, building a lead of 6-3 early.
The set would remain close until late, and with Athens trailing by just one point at 15-14, Liberty would reel off a 9-3 run that propelled them to a 25-17 victory and a set advantage of 2-0.
In the final set, Liberty would close the door on a possible upset for the Lady Wildcats with a 25-15 win and push their way into the District IV Finals and end Athens’ four-game win streak that pushed them into the second round of the playoffs.
In the loss, senior Jenny Ryan was phenomenal, and the setter was able to carve out a spectacular game to cap off her senior year as she recorded 13 assists, 16 digs, and seven kills.
Audrey Clare also had a strong night and notched six kills and 13 digs while Kassie Babcock had six kills and 12 digs.
Cassy Friend led the way at the net as she notched five blocks on the night to go with her two kills.
Ella Coyle led the way serving with two aces to go with her 11 digs. Cailin McDaniels added two kills, Izzy Davis had five digs, and Keaton Wiles had two kills.
Athens graduates five seniors including Ryan, McDaniel, Friend, Clare, and Braelynn Wood this season and will have big shoes to fill as the Lady Wildcats showed resilience in the 2022 season to rally for a playoff spot and make it to the second round of the District IV Playoffs.
“What a special, fun, close-knit team,” Coach Hanson said of the 2022 Athens team. “Truly blessed, and I can’t thank them enough for letting me be their coach this year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.