CANDOR — Over the last two decades, the Tioga volleyball team has consistently played well in the sectional semifinal pool play round at the Class D level. The Tigers did much of the same with their first two matchups before falling to rival Candor in the final two sets.
Tioga’s record of 4-2 in the pool play round was good enough to send them to the Sectional finals for their third straight appearance.
“I thought we played alright. Our passing wasn’t great in the Candor game, but overall I thought we did a good job,” said Tioga Head Coach Des Ford.
The first two sets of the day were perhaps the most important for the Tigers. They went up against the Unadilla Valley Storm who took a set from Candor on the day to make things interesting. In the first set Tioga took down the Storm by a score of 25-13.
However, the second was a little bit different.
Tioga found themselves down for the majority of the first half of the set. Down 15-12, Tioga rattled off twelve straight points to aid them to a 25-17 win.
That run was all on the back of Reese Howey, who registered an impressive five blocks in that quick span alone to drastically shift the momentum to her bench.
“Reese played very well in that game and her blocking up front is what changed things in our favor,” added Ford. “She’s been improving all year and it came together up front for her tonight.”
After taking the first two sets from the third-seeded Storm, Tioga then matched up with the fourth seed.
Oxford gave Tioga trouble early on, but the blue and yellow gathered themselves for a 25-21 first set win. The Tigers took the second set by a score of 25-14 to punch their ticket to the Class D finals.
Tioga then found themselves in another matchup against Candor for their final opponent of the night. The two rivals have played three times this season, with Candor winning two of them and all of them going to the maximum five sets.
This time Candor had the slight edge, winning both by scores of 25-19 and 25-14, setting up yet another boxing match with the two in the finals.
“I think the girls are excited to play Candor in the finals, and I know I am,” noted Ford. “We know they’re a good team and we know what to expect from them so it should be another great matchup.”
The title bout will take center stage at Corning High School on Saturday. The best of five match is set to begin at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.