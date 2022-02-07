GREENE– The Division two ‘Qualifier A’ to next weekend’s Section IV Championships was dominated by one school: None other than the Tioga Tigers.
After winning the New York State Division II Dual Championship last week in Syracuse, the Tigers sent 14 wrestlers to the Section Championships, including seven first place finishers on Saturday.
However, Tioga was not the only local team to take home a championship as Devin Beach of Spencer/Van Etten Candor also took home the title at the 189-pound weight class.
He took down Mateo Goodhue from Oneonta in the final round in a technical fall in the second round.
“Devin had a good day, especially in that last match against another good, athletic kid,” said SVEC coach Jesse Buck. “He was able to stay in position, capitalize on his mistakes, keep in control of the match, and finish it right away.”
Jayden Duncanson won the 110-pound division as an eighth grader. As the second seed in the bracket, he advanced to the finals where he met up with Caleb Cole from Unatego/Unadilla Valley. Jayden was able to sneak away from Cole in a 8-4 decision.
Also, to no surprise, Gianni Sivelstri cruised to the finish as the top seed and the number one ranked wrestler in the state in his 118-pound class.
In the next weight class at 126 pounds, Tyler Roe also won the bracket as the second seed. He took down Ryan Blackmon, the top seed, in a medical forfeit.
Ousmane Duncanson was another first-place winner at 152 pounds.
The other three to win were Caden Bellis, Drew Macumber, and Donovan Smith in the middle weight classes.
Smith and Bellis won as the top seed and in the finals, Bellis took down Aidan March of Oxford/Greene in a 18-2 quick technical fall.
The last Tiger to take home the title was Drew Macumber of the 138-pound class. He completed the upset in the final round as the second seed against Nate Merwin of Walton/Delhi. Macumber won a hard fought 9-8 decision in the final minute.
Emmett Wood dropped an 8-5 decision to Brady Buttice of Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville in the finals to finish the day in second place at 160 pounds.
Trent Browne added a second-place finish for Tioga at 172.
In the higher weight classes, Tioga did not fare as well but still had solid finishes as Josh Snell (215) and Tate McCauley (285) both had third-place finishes.
Thomas Hurd placed fourth at 189 pounds for Tioga.
“It’s great to come out here and compete like that,” said Tioga coach Kris Harrington, “I think it speaks to the depth of our program.”
For SVEC, Caden Ruben finished third at 1-2, Kaleb Soto was fourth at 110, Shane Neal was fifth at 182, John Johnston was fifth at 160, and Keegan Dobell placed fifth at 285.
Waverly sends six to Section Championships
WINDSOR — Six Waverly wrestlers advanced to the Section IV Division II Individual Championships after a strong performance in Saturday’s qualifying round.
Waverly competed in the “B Qualifier.”
Three wrestlers placed fifth in and three others finished in second for Waverly, who placed sixth in team scoring with 93.5 points.
Jake Besecker (118), Braden Hills (160) and Andrew Kimble (189) all finished in fifth place to qualify for the Section Championships.
Connor Stotler (132), Gage Tedesco (172) and Kam Hills (285) advanced to the finals but all lost by decision to finish the day in second place.
Section IV Division II Individual Championships will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Broome County Arena. The tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
