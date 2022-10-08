Rushing attack powers Wolverines to victory

WAVERLY — With Susquehanna Valley playing tight man defense, Waverly went to the run game.
A switch like that is no problem for a team that can choose how it wants to attack. The Wolverines ran for 195 yards — with quarterback Joey Tomasso running for 105 of those and two scores — and connected on two touchdown passes as Waverly took down Susquehanna Valley 34-12 Friday night.
“Joey took over the game,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller. “He did a good job running. We didn’t think they’d ever come out playing man like that. I thought we adjusted quite well, especially in the second half after talking at halftime. We were able to make some adjustments on routes and double moves and the guys up front did an outstanding job — (we) really dominated the line of scrimmage.”
While Tomasso simply took over the game on offense, the Wolverines’ defense was also on point. The Sabers finished with 188 yards rushing and 60 yards passing, but 93 of the 248 yards were after the outcome was decided.
“We were really outstanding on defense,” Miller. “Coming in, I thought (Quinton) Bowman was a threat. I thought (Anthony Dirose) a threat coming in and others. They had some success running the football. They’re a very physical team. They did a good job out on the edge.
“I thought we were very physical. I was really impressed how we played defensively. We gave up a play here or there, but it was an outstanding effort on defense.”
Waverly got a three-and-punt on SV’s first possession. The Wolverines went 47 yards on 10 plays after a short SV punt. The Sabers actually got to Tomasso for a couple of sacks, but he teamed with Jay Pipher on a couple of runs for 29 yards. On fourth-and 16 from the Sabers’ 25-yard line, Carter George hauled in a Tomasso pass for 20 yards to the SV 5-yard line. Three plays later Tomasso followed a surging offensive line for a one-yard TD run.
After an exchange of punts, the Sabers had the ball at their 29-yard line. Five plays later, a mix-up in the backfield left the ball on the ground and Waverly’s Ty Beeman pounced on it at SV’s 39-yard line. Braeden Hills went for 21 yards on the first play and Tomasso went took off for an 18-yard TD run on the second.
Susquehanna Valley went on a march of its own, holding the ball for 15 plays but only made it to Waverly’s 36 before giving the ball up on downs. On Waverly’s ensuing possession, Tomasso hooked up with Jake VanHouten for 28 yards and later for a nine-yard touchdown pass.
With a 20-0 lead, Waverly opened the second half with another scoring march. They started at their 46 after the Wolverines recovered an onside kick. After a short pass, Tomasso ran twice for 33 yards and Kaleb Bechy ran for the last 14 yards and Waverly was up 27-0 with 9:25 to go in the third period.
Susquehanna Valley followed with its best drive, going 64 yards on 12 plays. Their problem was that the Sabers started at their 35 and needed 65 yards. With the aid of two pass interference penalties on the Wolverines and some good runs, the Sabers forged a first-and-goal at Waverly’s 5-yard line. The Wolverines repulsed the threat, taking over at their 1-yard line after a fourth-down run failed.
The Wolverines covered the 99 yards on 12 plays. In doing so, they overcame four penalties — with two taking away TD passes — before Tomasso hit Jay Pipher for a 21-yard touchdown.
Waverly’s first-team defense stopped one more Sabers threat with an interception by Ty Beeman.
Ultimately, SV scored on a 42-yard run by Quinton Bowman and a four-yard pass from Luke Kariam to Devante Rivera to set the final score.
VanHouten led Waverly’s receivers with 40 yards on three catches, George had 30 yards on two catches and Pipher’s lone catch was his 21-yard TD.
Bowman led SV with 102 yards on 13 runs.
Waverly hosts Chenango Forks Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
