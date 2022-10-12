Female Athlete of the Month: Waverly's Mira Kittle

Mira Kittle wins for Waverly in the 50-yard freestyle during their meet at home against Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour on Tuesday.

 Nick Coyle/Morning Times

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments