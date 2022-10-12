Female Athlete of the Month: Waverly's Mira Kittle

WAVERLY — Waverly freshman Mira Kittle is off to a stellar start in the pool as she has broken multiple school records and racked up wins for the Lady Wolverines so far this fall.
Kittle was simply on fire in September, and that is why she has been picked as the Morning Times Female Athlete of the Month.
In Waverly’s first meet of the season, Kittle broke a 23-year old school record when she swam the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, .64 seconds.
She also swam a top-three time in program history in the 50 free when she touched the wall in 25.70 seconds in that opening meet.
At the Waverly Invite, Kittle would become the youngest Wolverine swimmer to qualify for the state meet when she broke her own school record in the backstroke with a time of 1 minute, .42 seconds.
She would also break the school record in the 50 free with a time of 24.94 seconds. The previous record was set in 1999.
Kittle would grab the No. 3 spot on Waverly’s all-time list in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.97 in a meet against Dryden.
Kittle, who began swimming three years ago, pointed to some offseason work as the main reason why she’s having such a great year.
“I think the key thing is mostly coming to practices over the summer, and coming to as many as I can (with) morning workouts, weekend practices, staying extra time to finish my sets (and) trying really hard on my sets,” Kittle said.
While she technically started swimming for Waverly in seventh grade, that first year she was focused on a completely different aspect of the sport.
“My seventh grade year I wanted to be a diver ... then going into my eighth grade year my coach said I was getting faster in the pool so I started focusing on that more. (My) ninth grade year rolled around and it’s (been) kind of crazy,” she said.
Kittle has loved competing for the Lady Wolverines and coaches Amy Steck and Kyle Ackland.
“It’s been really nice because Mr. Ackland always gets all our sets together to really improve yourself, and then Mrs. Steck always just makes sure we are staying positive and keeps the team together. (She) is always encouraging everyone in the pool,” Kittle said.
Kittle will look to keep cruising in the pool as the season heads down the stretch.
“I think most of my goals are just to PR and keep breaking my own records, and to try and go to states in all of my events,” she said.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
