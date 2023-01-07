Waverly swim wins all 11 events, tops Southern Cayuga By The Times Jan 7, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save POPLAR RIDGE— The Waverly boys swim team picked up a narrow victory over Southern Cayuga on Thursday by a score of 56-36 and won all 11 events on the day to move to 2-1 on the season.Waverly had four swimmers win two individual events, with Ryan Clark, Oscar Williams, Liam Wright, and Jerrell Sackett all helping push Waverly to a win.Williams took first in the 100-yard freestyle (52.09) and the 100-yard backstroke (59.88).Clark took the top spot in both the 50-yard freestyle (23.1) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.27).Sackett secured two top finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (52.09) and the 100-yard butterfly (59.88).Liam Wright took home a win in the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.84) and the 500-yard freestyle (6:13.16) to round out the top individual swimmers for Waverly.In the relays, Waverly swept all three events, with Wright, Oscar Williams, Finn Williams, and Clark picking up the victory in the 200-yard individual medley relay with a time of 1:52.98.In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Simon Stevens, Sackett, Clark, and Finn Williams took the top spot with a time of 1:42.98.Wright, Oscar Williams, Sackett, and Stevens finished off the sweep of wins with another victory, this time in the 400-yard freestyle, posting a time of 3:59.69.Waverly will hit the pool next on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 3:30 p.m. when they host Dryden in their home pool. 