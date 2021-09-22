SPENCER — Up 1-0 at the half, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor struck twice after the break to post a 3-0 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win at home against Waverly Tuesday night.

“The boys played hard tonight, we just couldn’t get an offensive attack organized,” said Waverly coach Eric Ryck. “The boys need to start playing with confidence, they are quality players, they have to start believing in themselves, and playing the soccer they are capable of.”

Addison Young netted the Eagles’ first half goal.

Jacob Banks found the back of the net in the 57th minute and Mason Holmes got SVEC’s final goal 11 minutes later.

Holmes, Young and Skylar Kwaitkowski had an assist each.

SVEC got off 22 shots to one for Waverly, and held an 8-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Aidan Swayze had one save for SVEC and Waverley’s Cameron McIssac had 15 saves.

On Thursday, Waverly (3-3) will host Notre Dame at 7 p.m. and SVEC (3-3) will visit Newark Valley at 4:30 p.m.

Wellsboro 5, Athens 3

ATHENS — Athens held a 2-1 halftime lead, but Wellsboro stormed the Athens net with four second-half goals to get the NTL win.

Dan Horton netted a shot to the far post and Nate Quinn scored in the first half for Athens. For Wellsboro, Sam Rudy hit on a ricochet of a Jackson brill shot.

Early in the second half, it was Jack Poirier who took the initial shot and Jacob Abadi who cleaned it up for the score.

Wellsboro then netted three goals in a flurry for a 5-2 lead. Matt Richards scored off a Poirier shot; Poirier addd an assist on another Rudy goal; and took a cross from Rudy and scored.

Athens’ Mason Hughey finally broke the streak with a good ball up the middle but Athens could get no closer.

Shots were fairly even with Wellsboro taking 16 to Athens’ 15, but Athens had a 4-3 lead in corner kicks.

Aidan Gehman stopped 12 shots for Wellsboro.

Athens will try to turn the tide on Thursday when the Wildcats visit Williamson at 5:30 p.m.

