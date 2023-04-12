Waverly tennis wins home opener

WAVERLY — Waverly’s tennis squad got wins in both doubles matches and one singles match to post a 3-2 IAC win over Union Springs on Tuesday.
Third singles player Griff Schillmoeller posted a 6-3, 6-3 win over the Wolves’ George Fearon.
At first doubles, Hayden Larson and Abigail Blauvelt topped Abby Mach and Fabinna Botalico 6-3, 6-1, and at second doubles Paige Robinson and Peyton Shaw downed Sam Blay and Abby Hoadley 6-0, 6-0.
Union Springs got wins at first singles from Collin Park, 7-5, 6-3, over Waverly’s Ashlen Croft; and at second singles where Fernando Diaz-Cabrera topped Waverly’s Paxton Grover 7-5, 6-0.
“We had close play,” said Waverly Head Tennis Coach Ron Chamberlain. “We’re 2-0, which is a great start. I’m very happy with everyone’s play. I’m seeing growth with all of the players. I’m seeing improvement in their serves, their backhands, their forehands are getting stronger by the day. I’m very pleased with how everyone’s going.”
The Waverly win matches the 3-2 win Waverly had in its first match last month, when the Wolverines topped Trumansburg on the road by the same score.
Waverly will visit Edison at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Exhibition: In exhibition play, Waverly’s Erica Ryck and Liberty Hollywood defeated Brooke Saxton and Sam Blay in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).
