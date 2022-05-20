TIOGA CENTER — Down 3-1 after the top of the fourth inning, Tioga responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.
Then, down 6-5 after Harpursville broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the seventh, Tioga responded again, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 win in the teams’ Section IV Class C first round game.
M.J. Thetga opened the bottom of the seventh with a screaming liner off the pitcher. With courtesy runner Megan Vance on to run for Thetga, Erin Luther ripped a run-scoring triple to left to left. Julia Bellis attempted to bunt Luther in, but arrived safe at first when the fielder hesitated to make sure the runner stayed put. Bellis’ run didn’t mater, so the Hornets allowed her to take second. That was the stage Tioga’s MacKenzie Williams saw as she approached the plate. With the game on the line, Williams, 0-for-3 at the plate on the day, lined a hard single to right and the Tigers walked off winners.
“I think that our biggest thing was that we went one batter at a time,” said Tioga Head Coach Stephanie Hills. “In the end, that’s what won it. We were able to get one contact after another to find those spaces and get that run in.”
The win sends Tioga into a Section IV quarterfinal at 4:30 on Tuesday against familiar foe Union Springs at either Union Springs or Wells College.
Tioga took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a single by RaeAnne Feeko and an RBI double by Luther.
Harpursville knotted the game at 1-1 in the third on a double by Abby Lyon and an RBI single by Kylie Havens.
The Hornets went up 3-1 in the top of the fourth on singles by Lily Bragg, Kaiden Franklin and Lilianne Harkins and a Tioga error. The damage was limited because Thetga, behind the plate for the Tigers, threw out Bragg with Abby Foley applying the tag at third.
Tioga’s first big response would follow in the bottom of the inning. Bellis started the rally with a one-out single. She took second and went to third on a ground out before scoring on an error off the bat of Austyn Vance that left her on second. Alissa Hine and Molly Bombard followed with RBI singles to put the Tigers up 4-3.
A single by Feeko and a two-out RBI single by Bellis made it a 5-3 game.
Harpursville was not about to go quietly. A single by Franklin and an error that let Harkins reach base seemed about to come to nothing after a couple of fly outs. Then Lyon hit an RBI single on a pop fly to center that dropped in, and another run scored on an error to tie the game to set the stage for a wild seventh inning.
A pair of errors put Harpursville up by a run in the top of the seventh. That rally was cut short when Franklin, the batter who sent the ball to left for the second error of the inning, was cut down trying to reach third.
“We did have a couple of big errors out there, but as a whole, we were able to stick with it and let that bad play go and work to get the next play,” said Hills.
In all the teams combined for 27 hits.
Bellis had three singles with one run and an RBI for Tioga; Luther added a double a triple, one run and two RBI; Hine had two singles, a run and one RBI; and Feeko had two hits and two runs.
Checking in with one hit each were Thetga, Williams and Bombard.
Hine went the distance in the circle. Of the six runs she allowed only two were earned. She fanned five in seven innings with no walks.
Lyon had two singles, a double, one RBI and a run and Havens had three singles and an RBI for Harpursville. Kylee Noyes and Elizabeth Ives each had a double.
Of the seven runs Havens allowed, four were earned. She fanned nine and walked one.
