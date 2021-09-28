WAVERLY — Waverly took two of three games from Athens in Northern Tier Youth Football League play on Sunday. Flag games always end in a tie.
FLAG
The following players scored touchdowns for Waverly: Marcel Phillips, Eli Williams and Ryker Roberts.
”A”
Waverly 18, Athens 0
Jeremy Cleveland scored from seven yards out to start the second quarter to make it 6-0.
Brycen Fiske tacked on a five-yard TD run to start the third quarter for a 12-0 lead for Waverly.
Cleveland scooped up an Athens fumble late in the third quarter and returned it 31 yards for the TD to make the score 18-0.
Leading rushers for Waverly were Griffin Walter with 40 yards, Cleveland with 39 yards, and Fiske with 37 yards.
The Waverly defense got fumble recoveries by Leiland Stark, Evan Spiegel, Jax Myers and Cleveland. Stark added an interception with an 18-yard return. Connor Bentley, Chase Sinsabaugh and Melvin Oglesby were the leading tacklers.
”B”
Waverly 12, Athens 7
Brayden Bowman opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 26-yard run.
Cooper Skovira added a 25-yard TD run in the second quarter to make the score 12-0 at half.
Jacob Malloy scored late in the fourth quarter for Athens and also added the extra point for the final score of 12-7.
Waverly had three players with over 50 yards rushing — Bowman, Skovira and Triton Floyd.
The defense was led by Eli Keeney, Grant Spiegel, Roark Ward and Bowman.
”C”
Athens 21 Waverly 0
Kruze Payne scored on a 40-yard TD run and Beau Hall added the extra point to give Athens the 7-0 lead.
Nate Wagner scored on a 30-yard TD and added the extra point for the 14-0 lead.
Payne would add another score for the final of 21-0.
The leading rushers for Waverly were Dallas Harbst and Orlando Oglesby. The defense was led by Corbin Fiske and Bryce Wolcott.
Waverly will host Towanda on Sunday. The Flag game will start at 11:15 and will be followed in prder by the A, B cns C games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.