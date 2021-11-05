WAVERLY — When the season began, Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller had a good feeling about the 2021 edition of the Wolverines.
His confidence has proven well placed as Waverly — at 9-0 — just finished off the fourth undefeated regular season in school history and the first since 2012.
Tonight’s opponent in the Section IV Class C semifinals is 5-4 Norwich, which has dropped its last three.
A quick look at the last four Norwich games and last three Waverly games (Norwich lost its penultimate game by forfeit) shows that Waverly out-gained Norwich in each. Defensively, Waverly gave up fewer points than Norwich in two of them and won the other one by more than twice what Norwich did.
All of that means nothing, of course, at kickoff.
What may make a significant difference is injuries. Three Waverly starters have gone down over the last two weeks. The Wolverines may get one of those back tonight, but we’re talking about a few of the top guys on the team and one is done for the season.
Playoffs are rarely easy. Going into them with some top people unavailable will add to the coaching staff’s stress.
Run-first Norwich has picked up 1,972 yards and scored 19 TDs on the ground but has managed just 437 yards and six scores through the air.
Leading the way are Evan Sylstra, clearly the leader on the ground with 710 yards and six scores on 124 carries. Mallachi Gaters has 83 runs for 578 yards and five scores and QB Torin Lawrence has 77 runs for 503 yards and five TDs.
Lawrence has hit 35 of 72 passes for 437 yards and six TDs without a pick.
When Norwich goes to the air Holden Ryan has been the top target with 11 catches for 180 yards and three scores. Mason Edwards has 88 yards and two scores; Trent Wessels has 63 yards on five receptions; and Sylstra has six catches for 46 yards.
Brady Smith, Edwards and Wessels lead the defense.
Waverly limps in with as many as three starters out with injury but Head Coach Jason Miller is fostering a “next man up” mentality that his guys seem to be accepting. One of the guys who IS there is quarterback Joey Tomasso, who has cranked out 1,577 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with just five interceptions on 122 of 228 accuracy.
Tomasso may come into the game as the leading rusher with Gage Tedesco likely on the shelf. Tomasso, a classic dual threat, has 450 yards rushing on 76 carries with 11 TDs as part of an offense that has produced 1,389 yards on the ground.
Kaden Wheeler (28-130-0), Braedon Hills (24-113-1) will certainly get touches as will others if Tedesco can’t go.
Brady Blauvelt leads a strong receiver corps in receptions with with 38 receptions for 453 yards and five TDs and Jay Pipher has 33 catches for a team-high 580 yards.
In addition, Tyler Talada has 18 catches for 214 yards and three scores; Isaiah Bretz checks in with 14 receptions for 146 yards and two scores; Tom Hand has 82 yards and a score on four grabs; and Nate Delill has six catches for 65 yards.
Tedesco is alkso a leader on the defense, but other stalwarts remain such as Ty Beeman, Hand and Bretz.
The Section IV semi will kick of at 7 p.m. tonight.
