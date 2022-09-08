WAVERLY — The Waverly volleyball team opened up its season with a sweep of Odessa-Montour on Wednesday night.
Waverly overcame some early errors to win the first set 25-19.
The Lady Wolverines were in full control in each of the next two sets, winning the second 25-10 and the third 25-8.
“I think they maybe had some nerves in the first set, then shook them off,” Waverly coach Charity Meyers said.
Waverly racked up 28 aces in the match, led by eight from Brilynn Belles, who added three digs and three assists.
Michaela Lauper tallied eight assists and four digs, leading the team in both, and also recorded four aces.
Erica Ryck added five aces, a team-high five kills and three digs, while Lillie Kirk had another five aces with three digs for Waverly.
Maddy Olmsted tacked on four aces and one kill; Peyton Shaw had one ace, one kill and one block; and Ashlen Croft had an ace with two kills.
It was a solid start to the season, but Meyers still sees room for improvement.
“We need to work on the jitters and that kind of thing, and playing up to our ability — not just winning, but working every point,” she said.
The Lady Wolverines will travel to face Spencer-Van Etten at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Tioga 3, Watkins Glen 0
TIOGA – The Tioga Lady Tigers swept Watkins Glen 3-0 in their contest on Wednesday night.
Tioga would open the contest up with a tight first-set win where they captured a 25-19 victory to go up 1-0.
In the second set, there was much less parody as the Lady Tigers put together a dominant 25-9 win to push their set lead to 2-0.
In the final set, Watkins Glen would push Tioga but was unable to take a set off the Lady Tigers and fell by a score of 25-21 as they finished off the sweep.
Tioga was led by a stellar all-around night from Reese Howey who compiled 11 service points, three aces, 10 kills, one block, and six digs as she stuffed the state sheet.
Kyra Bailey would add a 17-assist performance to go with her six service points and five aces.
Hailey Browne added six service points, two aces, four kills, three blocks, and one assist while Layni Whitmore also had six service points to go with one ace, two kills, two digs, and one block.
Megan Vance also chipped in one ace and three kills in the sweep.
Watkins Glen would get two kills apiece from Aly Gibson and Chelsea Parsons with each adding five and six digs respectively.
Parsons and Ava Barber also added five service points and Sarah Jones contributed five assists.
Tioga will be back on the court on Friday in Candor with a 6:30 p.m. start.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.