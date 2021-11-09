JOHNSON CITY — After a layoff of nineteen days, one might expect a team would need a couple drives to get back to form. However, Tioga’s offense generated touchdowns on each of its first eight possessions. Meanwhile, Delaware Academy struggled to get first downs against Tioga’s defense. Clicking on both sides of the ball, Tioga cruised to a 56-12 victory in the semifinals of the Section IV, Class D playoffs.
Tioga will play Newark Valley — a 28-26 winner on Saturday’s other Class D semifinal — on Friday at 7 p.m. at Binghamton.
On the first play from scrimmage, Tioga’s Evan Sickler intercepted a pass on Delhi’s side of the field and set up the offense with a short field. Three plays later, Emmett Wood bolted eight yards for the score.
Tioga led 7-0 and was gathering momentum. Delaware Academy attempted to answer on the ensuing drive. But, on third and four, Tioga’s Justin Hopkins picked off a pass attempt. His return efforts, and an unsportsmanlike penalty on Delhi, gave Tioga the ball on the Delhi 5-yard line. Gavin Godfrey burst into the end zone two plays later.
With the tone set, Tioga kept up the pressure until halftime. The Tigers offense scored four more times. Emmett Wood scored twice more, including a 55 yard run. Caden Bellis, Isaac Peterson and Valentino Rossi also scored. Bellis scored on a 68 yard run around the end.
The defense forced Delhi to punt once and turn the ball over on downs three times.
Early in the second quarter, Delhi put together a solid drive to score six. The drive was propelled largely by two big passes.
But Tioga dominated the first half of the game and led 49-6 at halftime.
Tioga continued to roll on both sides of the ball. The offense drove 74 yards for a touchdown to open the second half. Caden Bellis dashed to the end zone from the 30-yard line. On defense, Gavin Godfrey picked off a pass to thwart a Delhi drive.
With the game all but decided, Tioga began to put younger players in the game. The pace may have slowed a bit, but the Tigers controlled the remainder of the game for a 56-12 victory.
Wood led Tioga with nine rushes for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Caden Bellis was 3-of-6 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown. Bellis also added five rushes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Tioga will face a familiar foe, Newark Valley, at 7 p.m. Friday night at Binghamton’s Alumni Stadium in the Section IV, class D championship. The two teams faced each other in week five of the regular season. Tioga rolled to a 46-15 win in that contest.
While the Tigers will be in familiar territory against a familiar foe, head coach Nick Aeillo is confident his team will not be complacent.
“I am not concerned with our guys. Their mentality is going to be where it needs to be. They understand what’s on the line. The concern is having a good week of practice and making sure they prepare just as much as they did the first time.”
