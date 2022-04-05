In the past teams would play a home and home against each other — usually one game in each half of the season.
If one team had an ace pitcher it could set up its rotation so that that pitcher went against the team’s main rival every tine they played.
That won’t necessarily be the case any more. It’s still on the table, in a modified way, but the new schedule and pitch counts make it more difficult. Managers will have to do some finagling if they want to send out their ace more than once against a team in a season.
The league is having division games in three-game sets with the games split two days apart. There are a few cases where that had to be re-tooled — usually so a team could play a nonleague game — but most series run Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The pitch count rules become more important with three games in five days and that’s where the strategizing comes into play.
If a pitcher stays under 65 pitches, he can pitch again after one day’s rest. In my experience, no high school pitcher has thrown a complete game in that number of pitches, so a manager would have to pull a pitcher and insert someone else — who would be under the same rules.
From 66 to 95 pitches the starter would have to have two days off. He could come back for the third game of the series but would not be able to pitch the second game. The maximum number of pitches a New York state high school pitcher can throw in a game is 105.
That means the coaches will need to figure out how they want to manage their staffs and it’ll be fun to see what avenue each takes as the season progresses.
We’ll get an early look at where the coaches are as Waverly plays Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour, Tioga plays Newark Valley and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor hooks up with Notre Dame this week.
