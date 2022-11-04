TIOGA — The Tioga Lady Tigers went 6-0 on Thursday at home in playoff pool play to advance to the Section IV Class D finals on Sunday in Corning.
Tioga would pick up sweeps in all three matches they played with scores of 25-17 in both sets over Deposit-Hancock, wins over Unadilla Valley by scores of 25-21 and 25-13, and topped Oxford Academy by scores of 27-25 and 25-16.
During their matches, the Tioga team was led by Reese Howey, who notched 20 service points, nine kills, three blocks, and recorded 25 digs during the night.
Also with a strong showing for the Lady Tigers was Hailey Browne, who added a team-high 15 kills to go with her 24 digs.
Megan Shumway recorded two blocks, Kyra Bailey dished out 20 assists while recording 14 digs, Jordyn Babcock notched five digs, and Lily Mesler added five assists and eight digs.
Layni Whitmore would notch 15 service points, five kills, and six digs, Megan Vance added two kills and three digs, Joselyn Maciak recorded seven digs, Kali Bailey added 10 digs, and ReaAnn Feeko chipped in three digs.
The win propels them into the championships, where they will take on the second-place finishing Unadilla Valley team, who finished pool play with a 2-2 record.
The finals match will be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Corning-Painted Post High School.
