WAVERLY — Willow Sharpsteen was a four-time winner and Mira Kittle touched the wall first three times as Waverly’s Lady Wolverines swim team posted a 106-52 win over Notre Dame Thursday night.

Sharpsteen won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of one-minute, 15.77-seconds and took the 200 free in 2:35.77.

She also joined Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe and Sophia Desisti to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:08.70 and with Kittle, Benjamin and Desisti to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:59.97.

Kittle added a win in the 50 free with a time of 28.43 and the 100 free with a time of 1:05.40. Desisti was seond to her teammate in both races.

Also for Waverly, Benjamin took the 100 back in 1:13.25, Vascoe win the 100 breast in 1:23.00 and Josie VanDyke totaled a career-high 168.05 points to get the win in diving.

Waverly will host Southern Cayuga at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

