WAVERLY — Willow Sharpsteen was a four-time winner and Mira Kittle touched the wall first three times as Waverly’s Lady Wolverines swim team posted a 106-52 win over Notre Dame Thursday night.
Sharpsteen won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of one-minute, 15.77-seconds and took the 200 free in 2:35.77.
She also joined Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe and Sophia Desisti to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:08.70 and with Kittle, Benjamin and Desisti to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:59.97.
Kittle added a win in the 50 free with a time of 28.43 and the 100 free with a time of 1:05.40. Desisti was seond to her teammate in both races.
Also for Waverly, Benjamin took the 100 back in 1:13.25, Vascoe win the 100 breast in 1:23.00 and Josie VanDyke totaled a career-high 168.05 points to get the win in diving.
Waverly will host Southern Cayuga at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.