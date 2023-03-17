TULSA — Tioga grad John Worthing saw his sophomore season at Clarion come to an end in heartbreaking fashion during the second round of consolations at the 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Friday.
Worthing, who came in as the 33rd seed, opened his tournament with an 8-4 win over No. 32 Will Miller of Appalachian State in the pigtail round of the 174-pound bracket on Thursday.
That victory would send Worthing to the championship first round where he would face two-time defending national champion Carter Starocci of Penn State.
Starocci would earn a first-period fall to send Worthing to the consolation bracket.
In his first consi match on Thursday, Worthing faced 16th-seeded Sam Wolf of Air Force and would roll to a 12-1 major decision — powered by a four-point near fall.
The victory would advance Worthing to the second day of nationals and set up a matchup against 15th-seeded Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley on Friday afternoon.
Worthing took an early lead on Romero and would eventually put the Utah Valley 174-pounder to his back and looked to have a pin. However, the official said Romero kept at least one shoulder off the mat and Worthing had to settle for a 6-0 lead.
Unfortunately for Worthing, he would take the bottom position to start the second period and never got up as Romero got the pin to end Worthing’s tournament and season.
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Worthing’s season in a future edition of the Morning Times.
