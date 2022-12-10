Girls Wrestling Preview Capsules

Athens Lady Wildcats
Coaches: Jay White, David White, Allison Schlemm (Team mom), Chris Weems, Shawn Bradley
Key Returners Layla Bennett (2X Pa Girl’s State Medalist), Lilly Galasso, Braelynn Wood, Hanna Rathbun (PJW 3rd), Halei Schlosser (PJW 2nd), Kalynn Keltz
Key Newcomers: JC Allis, Chloe Barrett, Aurora Beaver, Kaylynn Bostwick, Ashlyn Fulmer, Kendall Galasso, Mary Henry, Aniah Kolesar, Memphis Paul, Jaelyn Roach, Abigail Wagner, Brooke Wheeler
Key Losses (to graduation): Lacey Hinman Pa State 2nd (Now wrestling at Elmira), Raven McCarthy Pa State 4th (Now wrestling at East Stroudsburg)
Coach’s outlook on team: We are trying to build up girls’ wrestling in our area, and as such our school has allowed us to co-op with any district that touches our borders. We have a girl from NEB, two from Towanda, two from Troy, a girl from Sayre, and 13 from Athens on the team. For some of them this is their first go at our sport, and they look like they like it. We use the beginning of the year’s events to see what we have to work on, and then try to fix those things for the postseason. Last year, we had three medalists in the high school division, and two in the PJW or Junior High division. If these girls keep working, I fully think we can equal that number this year. We do have a grueling schedule that requires a great deal of traveling, due to the low number of programs in our area ... I would like to thank our school and wrestling club for giving us the moral and financial support that allows these girls this great opportunity.
Coach’s outlook on league: There are currently no teams in our league. However, my hope is that we show the schools in the area that there is an interest in girls’ wrestling, and that they will start their own programs. In the beginning most schools may not be able to get enough numbers to support a program alone, but if they co-op with another school then I believe interest is there. Within the next couple of years, I would love to see at least three teams in Bradford County and another in Tioga. We have some very good girl wrestlers in our area, and I would like to see them able to compete on a level playing field.
Waverly Lady Wolverines
Coach: Devan Witman
Assistant Coaches: Justin Wolcott, Lexy Streeter, Zoe Mennig
Key Returners: Lilly Park Ennis and Mackenzie LaForest
Key Newcomers: Everyone else is a first-year wrestler but loving the sport and are hungry to learn.
Coach’s outlook on team: These girls are getting better every day and working extremely hard in the room. Our goal for these girls is to get 20-30 matches in this season. With girls wrestling expanding in the northeast, I am confident that girls wrestling will become a championship sport in NYS next year.
Coach’s outlook on league: Tioga has a nationally-ranked wrestler on their team that can compete with anyone. There are more girls in the IAC then we predicted so it will be interesting to see the championship toward the end of the season.
