Lady Trojans top Sayre

Sayre’s Gabby Shaw works toward the basket against Troy on Wednesday night.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball team fell 35-15 to Troy on Wednesday night.

The Lady Trojans used a full-court press and took advantage of turnovers to take a 24-6 lead into halftime.

Sayre committed 26 turnovers in the game.

Troy held Sayre scoreless in the third quarter and pulled away for the win despite only scoring 11 second-half points.

Trinity Johnson led Sayre with four points.

Abbie McGaughey pulled down eight rebounds to lead Sayre, and Liz Shaw added seven.

Jazz Dekay scored three points and added five rebounds for Sayre.

Kendra Merrill handed out a team-high four assists and scored two points for Sayre.

Troy’s Alyssa Parks led all players with 14 points.

Sydney Taylor added five points for Troy and Ella VanNoy had three.

In total, 10 different players scored for the Lady Trojans.

Troy will host Northeast Bradford at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and Sayre will play Canton at home at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Recommended for you

Load comments