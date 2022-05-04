ELMIRA — Waverly’s girls golf team picked up three wins the easy way — racking up forfeits over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Vestal and host Elmira — in Section IV play.

Waverly was led by medalist Breanne Robinson with a 49 and Lauryn DeLill with a 50.

Also scoring for Waverly were Sophia Sileo with a 57 and Addison Hunt with a 67 to bring Waverly’s score to 223.

Lauren Gillette led SVEC’s three-player contingent with a 56. Ashlynd Goodrich logged a 65 and Delilah Alpert had an 85.

Vestal’s Jaelynn Wiggins had a 52 and teammate Allison Yoon carded a 54.

Finally, host Elmira was represented by Rebecca Hamilton and Brittany Tiffany, who reported respective scores of 71 and 72.

Waverly’s next match is scheduled for Friday with Corning at Horseheads.

