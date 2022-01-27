ATHENS — Athens hosted Towanda in a crucial matchup for both teams’ seeding in the upcoming District IV Dual Meet Tournament. The Black Knights won a few key bouts to emerge victorious 34-29.

At 138 pounds, Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool set the tone early and defeated Athens' Jake Courtney.

Vanderpool earned the first takedown of the bout and cradled Courtney for two back points.

Vanderpool opted to start the second in the bottom position and escaped early. Courtney used a deep shot to get a takedown and get his offense going. Trailing 5-2, Courtney grew a little impatient while riding and Vanderpool made him pay.

Vanderpool got the reversal, locked up another cradle and this time got the fall.

Even opposing head coach Shawn Bradley was impressed with Vanderpool’s performance.

“Jake (Courtney) didn’t wrestle the way he wanted to there,'' Bradley said. “Credit to Riley. Riley did great. That’s a big deal, a freshman beating a junior right there.”

Sawyer Robinson kept momentum on Towanda’s side with a 12-6 decision over Lucas Forbes at 145. Robinson thwarted multiple dump attempts by Forbes while the two were on their feet.

Towanda head coach Bill Sexton credited Robinson’s unorthodox style with his ability to stop Forbes. Robinson won the takedown battle 4-2 en route to his victory.

Aiden Miller also picked up a tough win. His came over Athens’ Cameron Whitmarsh at 172.

Whitmarsh penetrated multiple times and got to Miller’s legs, but Miller countered almost every time with heavy hips and snap downs. He scored twice on Whitmarsh’s shots. Whitmarsh finished a shot in the third, but could not add to that score, and Miller picked up the 6-2 victory.

The dual meet actually began at 126 pounds where the Wildcats forfeited to Towanda’s Hayden Space.

Kaden Setzer got the Wildcats on the board at 132 with a quick takedown and a turn for a fall in one minute over Rylee Sluyter.

The Black Knights went on a roll from there.

Jace Gunther followed Vanderpool and Robinson’s wins with a fall in 1:09, and Towanda led the team score 21-6.

Athens’ Karter Rude used nine takedowns and a couple turns to pick up a technical fall at 160.

Bryant Green followed Miller’s victory with a win by fall at 189. After Green’s bout, Towanda led the team score 30-11.

The Wildcats needed to win the remaining bouts to secure a team victory.

At 215, things did not start well for Wildcat Caleb Nason. Tied 0-0 at the start of the second period, Nason attempted a throw which Spencer Jennings countered, and put Nason on his back for a five-point lead. ​

In the third, Nason started in the bottom position and escaped early. Jennings stopped a low shot attempt and scored for a 7-1 lead. Nason, who never seems to be out of a match, got a reversal and took Jennings to his back for fall.

Athens heavyweight Josh Nittinger pinned Jared Gunther with a third-period half nelson.

With the pin, the Wildcats now trailed by only seven, 30-23, with two bouts remaining.

Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger put an end to any Wildcat hopes for victory when he earned a major decision over Keaton Sinsabaugh at 106.

With one bout remaining, Towanda led by 11 team points.

After a double forfeit at 113, Gavin Bradley picked up a first-period fall in the final bout.

But, Towanda won the meet 34-29.

Sexton is pleased with how his team is performing at this point in the season.

“We’re finishing the season exactly the way we hoped,” he said. “By having Canton and Wyalusing and Athens in a week-and-a-half period of time, that’s the way we want to end the season. Hopefully with us on top — we got two of the three.”

Athens heads to the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament in Bedford, while Towanda will compete in the Ultimate Warrior Tournament in West Branch this weekend.