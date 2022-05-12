NEWARK VALLEY — Normally the IAC divisional meets are non-scoring.
On Tuesday, though, the IAC Large School South divisional meet was also the make-up for Waverly’s league meet with Newark Valley. In that meet, Waverly’s girls cruised to a 104-29 win. Waverly’s guys, though, fell to the Cardinals 80-61. Neither team lost to any divisional opponent prior to Tuesday, so the boys and girls meets were effectively championship meets.
Girls
Waverly scored the first 37 points and 46 of the first 47. From there it was an easy cruise for the Lady Wolverines.
The meet started with Waverly’s first win as Lauren Gorsline, Elizabeth Vaughn, Haylie Davenport and Harper Minaker took the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 11:26.3.
Waverly’s Sydney Nierstedt and Mira Kittle each ran a 17.6 that was good for second overall and a 1-2 run against Newark Valley. Erica Ryck’s 19.2 made it a sweep against the Cards.
Waverly’s Allison Barrett, second overall with a time of 13.5 seconds, Kiley Stillman and Kendal Shaffer made it 23-0 against NV.
Another sweep of the Cardinals in the 1,500 by Minaker, second overall in 5:32.2, Gorsline and Vaughn increased Waverly’s lead.
The Wolverines’ Abbey Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook won the 4x100 relay overall with a time of 53.3.
Kelcey Ward won the 400 dash overall for Waverly with a time of 1:07.8 with Addison Westbrook third overall and second in the meet with Newark Valley.
Gorsline and Kittle went 2-3 overall and against the Cards in the 400 hurdles to keep the Wolverines from losing much ground; then Waverly’s Minaker — third overall in 2:40.6 — led a Waverly sweep of N.V. in the 800.
Kennedy Westbrook ran a 28.1 in the 200 to lead a 1-2-3 Waverly overall sweep with Barrett and Knolles in tow.
In the high jump, Stillman and Nierstedt were third and fourth overall but second and third against Newark Valley in their teams’ meet, each jumping a 4-2.
Newark Valley went 1-3 in the 3,000 run with Waverly’s Josephine VanDyke second in 13:53.4.
Second overall, Waverly’s 4x400 relay team of Knolles, Addison Westbrook, Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook ran a 4:29.8 to beat the Cardinals and basically put the meet out of reach at 76-12.
Third and fourth overall in the triple jump, Waverly’s Knolles, with a distance of 28-8 1/4 and Ryck were 1-2 against NV; and Nierstedt was second against the Cards and third overall in the long jump, clearing 13-11.
Waverly’s only competitor in the event, Mackenzie LaForest was second overall and in the Newark Valley meet with a throw covering 70-9 and won the shot put by clearing 26-8 1/2.
In the pole vault, Nittinger led a 1-2-3 overall sweep for Waverly by clearing the bar at 8-6.
Boys
Waverly’s 4x800 relay team of Gavin Schillmoeller, Nick Mattison, Carter Dengler and Payton Fravel was running the event for the first time. The squad was second overall with a time of 10:32.7 but was also second to Newark Valley.
The Cardinals also went 1-3 in the 110 hurdles, bracketing Waverly’s Micah Chandler, who ran a 17.4.
With Ralph Johnson sitting it out, Waverly still went 1-2 overall and 1-2-3 against Newark Valley in the 100 dash with Kaleb Bechy winning in 11.2 and followed by Jerrell Sackett. Alex Emanuel third against the Cards.
Waverly’s led, then at 12-11, was short lived as NV went 1-2-3 against Waverly in the 1,600 run.
Waverly’s 4x100 relay team of Bechy, Sackett, Micah Chandler and Sam VanDyke won overall in 45.2 to close the gap. Then Waverly tied the meet at 23-23 with VanDyke — the winner at 55.9 — and Treyton Moore went 1-3 in both the meet and against NV in the 400.
Waverly forged a one-point lead in the meet with NV when Chandler won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:01.6 against a field filled with Cardinals.
Again, that lead was short-lived as NV went 1-2 in the 800 with Gavin Schillmoeller third in the meet and fifth overall in 2:25.7.
Waverly closed the gap in the 200, going 1-3 in the Newark Valley meet and overall with Bechy getting the win in 23.7 and Moore in tow.
Then NV went 1-2-3 against Waverly in the 3,200 run to open up a 12-point lead, and increased that to 14 with a 1-2 in the Waverly meet and overall in the high jump. Sackett matched the winning height of 5-8, but got third.
Waverly climbed back into it with a 1-2-3 overall sweep in the shot put led by Cam McIsaac’s winning 37-6. Jacob Benjamin and Troy Beeman were second and third.
Waverly took its last lead at 58-56 when Ryan Clark won the discus with a 107-8. Benjamin was third overall and second in the NV meet with a 98-0 throw.
Then the Cardinals went 1-2-3 overall in the long jump.
Waverly’s 4x400 relay squad of Chandler, Kaden Wheeler, Moore and VanDyke won the event with a clocking of 3:46.5.
That made it a seven-point meet, but Newark Valley’s Aiden Hollenbeck out-dueled Waverly’s Clark in the pole vault, topping the bar at 11-6 to Clark’s best of 10-6. The Cards also took third overall to further extend the lead.
N.V . also went 1-2 in the triple jump to set the final margin.
Waverly will run at the Fast Times Invitational at Corning on Friday as the final tune-up for the IAC Track and Field Championships on Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19, at Trumansburg.
