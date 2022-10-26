Miller happy with Wolverines' response after tough loss

WAVERLY — A coach can find out a lot about his team after a difficult loss. For Waverly coach Jason Miller, it was no surprise that his squad bounced back in a big way after dropping a heartbreaker to Section IV Class C rival Chenango Forks two weeks ago.
The Wolverines, who fell to Forks 14-13, rebounded with a dominant 49-14 win over Chenango Valley last Friday night.
“I thought we prepared well. We got back Saturday morning (after the Chenango Forks game), had our normal workout and the kids were upbeat,” Miller said. “We had a good week of practice, and we just got back to work and realized the opportunity slipped by us.”
The Wolverines were able to use that loss as motivation, and also to fix some little things that should help them down the road.
“When you do have a loss, you can kind of examine things, maybe things that have been creeping up on you as far as technique and just how hard you work in practice,” Miller said. “I think after a loss you just pay attention to a few more details than you normally would. We had great focus and I think we got better last week.”
The Wolverines clicked on all cylinders against CV as they jumped out to a 35-6 lead at halftime and cruised home from there.
Junior quarterback Joey Tomasso led the way as he completed 19 of 29 passes for 222 yards and three scores.
Jay Pipher was the team’s leading receiver, catching seven balls for 106 yards and one touchdown. Jake VanHouten added six catches for 60 yards and one TD, while Isaiah Bretz had four catches for 24 yards and tight end Nate DeLill finished with two catches for 32 yards and one score.
On the ground, Connor Stotler led Waverly with three carries for 35 yards and one TD. Kayleb Bechy finished with 35 yards and a score on five carries and Tomasso scampered for 27 yards on six carries.
While Waverly fans will be thinking about a possible rematch with Chenango Forks in the section final, Miller and the Wolverines are focused on closing out the regular season with a win over Norwich this Friday night.
“We have a football game this week and, honestly, we haven’t thought about next week. We haven’t thought about the following week,” Miller said. “We have a tough opponent this week in Norwich. We’ve got a long road trip, and we want to finish strong and then start a new season.”
The longtime Waverly coach has been impressed with the focus his team has shown — week in and week out.
“We’ve had a couple of really good days of practice and we’ve got two more days to prepare and then go on the road. It’s not coach speak, we have a very mature team and they focus on the task at hand, and that’s something we don’t even have to discuss. Every day we show up and the kids are really good at practice and they’re just focusing on getting better,” he said.
