SVEC golfers top Waverly Sports Staff DPost Author email Apr 29, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Waverly’s Matt Atanasoff watches as his drive heads down the fairway on the sixth hole at Shepard Hills during his Wolverines’ IAC golf match with SVEC on Friday. Dave Post/Morning Times SVEC’s Tyler Greeno reacts to a shot in his Wolverines’ IAC golf match with S-VEC on Friday. Dave Post/Morning Times/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAVERLY —Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Waverly golfers took on Shepard Hills layout and very windy conditions on Friday.When the scores were tallied, SVEC had won the day 181-206 behind dual medalists Taylor Brock and Jacob Banks. Both Eagles juniors shot 43 in the nine-hole match.Also scoring for the Eagles were freshmen Tyler Greeno with a 46 and Noah Banks with a 49.Also starting for SVEC were Nate Gillette, who had a 53, and Jackson Jennison, who had a 56. Senior Matt Atanasoff and junior Joey Bernativitz carded matching 51s to lead the Wolverines.Davis Croft and Jack Knight each shot a 52 to also score for WaverlyAlso starting for Waverly were Hunter Elston with a 56 and Declan Murphy with a 65.The two teams will meet at Spencer-Van Etten’s Catatonk home course at 3:30 on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DPost Author email Follow DPost Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Sayre woman charged with assaulting another Guthrie celebrates National Donate Life Month Quinlan, former Waverly mayor, passes away Local maple producers seen at 40th annual Maple Fest Owego woman found not guilty of murder in overdose case Top Homes 2 BEDROOM 1 bath, 417 South Main St., Athens, $1000/mo. UPPER 1 Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.