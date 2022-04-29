WAVERLY —Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Waverly golfers took on Shepard Hills layout and very windy conditions on Friday.

When the scores were tallied, SVEC had won the day 181-206 behind dual medalists Taylor Brock and Jacob Banks. Both Eagles juniors shot 43 in the nine-hole match.

Also scoring for the Eagles were freshmen Tyler Greeno with a 46 and Noah Banks with a 49.

Also starting for SVEC were Nate Gillette, who had a 53, and Jackson Jennison, who had a 56.

Senior Matt Atanasoff and junior Joey Bernativitz carded matching 51s to lead the Wolverines.

Davis Croft and Jack Knight each shot a 52 to also score for Waverly

Also starting for Waverly were Hunter Elston with a 56 and Declan Murphy with a 65.

The two teams will meet at Spencer-Van Etten’s Catatonk home course at 3:30 on Monday.

