As I talked with Brian Courtney inside Little Caesers Arena during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Detroit, I thought back to the first time I interviewed him during his freshman season at Athens.
In that interview, which was before his first sectional tournament, he told me his goal was to be a four-time state champion.
Here’s what I wrote in my first column about Brian back in 2014, just days after he came home with a third-place finish from his first state tournament:
“There is a big difference between someone who is cocky and someone who is confident.
When I first met Athens freshman Brian Courtney a few weeks ago and he told me in an interview that his goal was to be a four-time state champion — I won’t lie, it made me do a double-take.
Now, if pretty much any other freshman wrestler had told me that, I would have probably walked away thinking “that kid is pretty cocky.”
When I walked away from my first conversation with Courtney, not only did I not think he was cocky — I believed he might actually have what it takes to accomplish that goal.
Obviously, he came up a little short in his first bid for a state championship, but it wasn’t by much, and his performance proved to me that I was right to believe in him.
Courtney’s five-match winning streak, which ended with him capturing the bronze medal, showed that he has the makings of a champion — and it also exemplified the difference between cocky and confident.
A cocky kid would probably have folded after coming out and dropping his first match of the tournament.
A confident wrestler, like Courtney, not only doesn’t crumble — he learns from the loss and becomes a better wrestler because of it.”
Fast forward to last Saturday night when I interviewed Brian about his fantastic career — which includes two state titles, four PIAA medals and two straight trips to D1 nationals — and I couldn’t help thinking back to the kid I talked to back in 2014.
While Brian is now a married man who has graduated from Virginia and is ready to make an impact on the real world, he is still the same confident yet humble kid I talked to for the first time eight years ago.
One thing that did change over the years was his mindset when it came to wrestling. While like any high school wrestler he was focused on winning titles back then, in the weeks leading up to his final tournament he spoke about the journey — not the outcome.
I think that kind of mindset is one we should all try to keep, no matter what we are doing in our lives. I know Brian’s future students — and hopefully the many wrestlers he coaches in the years ahead — will benefit greatly from his wisdom.
Not only will the students and wrestlers that he mentors be impacted by Brian Courtney, but in recent years and far into the future there is no doubt that young wrestlers in this area will be using him as a benchmark — as someone to emulate.
Brian has put together the type of wrestling career that puts him near the top of any list that is talking about the best wrestlers to ever come out of the Valley, NTL or Twin Tiers.
While he is certainly proud of that fact, once again his mindset is just different. For Brian Courtney all the accolades in the world wouldn’t mean anything if people couldn’t point to him and say “He’s a good person.”
“I want my legacy to be in who I am and not necessarily my accolades. If I can be remembered for being a good guy, if I can be remembered for being humble, if I can be remembered for having fun and competing, that would be great,” he said.
That kind of mindset was clear when I talked to him last Saturday. The end of the road is tough for any athlete — whether it’s in high school, college or the pros — but Brian was all smiles talking about his wrestling career and the support he has received over the years when we spoke about 24 hours after his final bout.
It reminded me of the kid I spoke to years before — someone full of confidence and looking forward to the journey ahead. And while his goals have now shifted from the mat to life, I would still put my money on Brian Courtney coming out on top.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.