Waverly, Newark Valley battle to scoreless draw By The Times Oct 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEWARK VALLEY — One hundred minutes of play wasn’t enough to decide a winner in the Waverly Lady Wolverines matchup with Newark Valley on Friday as the game ended in a 0-0 draw.With the draw, Waverly took the top spot in their division for only the third time in program history.Despite not scoring, Waverly outshot Newark Valley 13-5 on goal and drew even on corners 4-4. Claire Clonch would put a spectacular performance together between the posts and pitched a shutout with six saves in the tie.Waverly now sits with a 9-1-1 record on the season and faces off against Horseheads in their regular season finale on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the road.Horseheads 1, Athens 0HORSEHEADS — The Athens Lady Wildcats dropped a close contest to Horseheads on Friday by a score of 1-0.Neither team would get on the board in the first half in a defensive battle, and Athens was able to hang close for the majority of the night.It wasn’t until eight minutes into the second half that Horseheads would score their one goal — with Tess Eisner finding the back of the net on an assist from Leila Vargas.Horseheads would hold on for the win and hand the Lady Wildcats their sixth loss of the season.Horseheads would outshoot Athens 13-4 on goal and 4-3 on corners. Athens goalkeeper Karlee Bartlow would put together an impressive effort and had nine saves on the night.The now 5-6-1 Lady Wildcats will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host NP-Mansfield at 10 a.m.Newfield 2, Tioga 1TIOGA — The Tioga Lady Tigers would fall on a late second-half goal to Newfield on Friday by a score of 2-1.Tioga’s Elyse Haney would get Tioga’s first-half goal with 23 minutes remaining.They would go into the halftime break tied 1-1 — which would hold until the final moments of the game.With just 20 seconds remaining and Tioga deep in Newfield territory, Newfield’s Renee Bickham would gain control of the ball and push down the field.She would shoot the ball and have it bounce off the top crossbar and eventually into the goal with no time on the clock to give Newfield a 2-1 victory.In the loss, Tioga would get a stellar outing from freshman goalkeeper Reagen Foley who had 17 saves on the night.Their defense was anchored by strong play from sophomore Erica Bradley and center-back junior Liz Shaffer who helped keep the Newfield attack neutralized throughout the evening.Tioga finishes their 2022 season on a strong note despite going 0-14. 