ATHENS — Athens’ team of seven and eight-year-olds used strong pitching and timely hitting to overcome cross-valley rival Sayre in the Gilbert-Brown Memorial Tournament finals on Sunday.
The young Athens All-Stars scored two in the bottom of the third and shutout their opponents for a 2-0 victory.
This year’s Gilbert-Brown tournament included multiple local teams, notably Athens, Elkland, NEBall, RTL, Sayre, Tioga, Towanda and Waverly. The annual tournament is hosted in memory of former Athens Little League players Bradley Gilbert and Oliver Brown. Pool play and an elimination bracket pared the field to Athens and Sayre in the championship.
Both teams relied on strong pitching throughout the game.
Sayre’s starting pitcher, Easton Hubbard, shut out the Athens offense early in the game. Hubbard struck out seven and walked only two in the first three innings.
Athens’ Carter Johnson kept pace with Hubbard on the mound. Johnson struck out seven and walked only one in the first three innings.
Sayre changed pitchers with one out in the bottom of the third inning and Bentley Jayne on first. Conner Robinson got hit by a pitch to put a second man on base. Johnson hit a ground ball to short that scored both Jayne snd Robinson for the 2-0 lead.
Sayre continued to battle back, but Athens answered soundly both times.
First, Wyatt Raupers drilled a ball down the first base line in the fourth. Raupers hustled to second and headed to third. Meanwhile, right fielder Bentley Arcesi tracked down the ball. He threw a rocket to second baseman, Calvin Mosher, who relayed quickly to Grant Campbell. Campbell applied the tag and Raupers was out at third.
Later, in the top of the fifth inning, Sayre’s Hubbard, Wesley Szollsey and Jase Blair loaded the bases with no outs. Athens responded by bringing Mosher in to pitch. Mosher struck out the next three batters to end the threat.
Mosher gave up a walk to start the sixth, but he quickly returned to form and sat down the next three batters he faced, preserving the Athens’ victory.
The two runs from the third inning allowed Athens to top Sayre, 2-0.
