WAVERLY — The Wolverines dominated in the second half to defeat Sayre 81-46 in the boys consolation round of the Valley Christmas Tournament on Wednesday night.
It was a big bounce back win for Waverly, which fell to Athens in the opening round.
“I was a bit concerned going into this game because of the emotional letdown,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “Tuesday night was a pretty big game, and we didn’t come through on our home floor, so I was wondering if we were going to come out with some energy and play well.”
Sayre knocked four three-pointers in the first quarter to take a 20-18 lead.
“I thought we did a really good job in the first half. Our energy was there,” Sayre coach Devin Shaw said. “We got a ton of offensive rebounds, and I think that kept us in the game because we got a lot of extra opportunities.”
Waverly came back to take a 31-23 lead into halftime, but Wolverines coach Judson was not satisfied with his team’s play in the first two quarters.
“We didn’t play that well in the first half,” he said. “I think we were waiting for the next guy to step up and maybe took Sayre a bit lightly in the first half.”
After Sayre scored four straight to open up the third quarter, Waverly put together a 23-0 run to make the score 62-35 before Jackson Hubbard broke Sayre’s drought with a three-pointer.
Hubbard finished the game with a team-high 17 points.
“In the second half we came out and just lost our heads a little bit,” Shaw said. “We had some silly turnovers early, and then it just kind of spiraled from there. We kind of put our heads down after those few turnovers.”
The Waverly defense did a good job at forcing those turnovers throughout the second half, and made it difficult for Sayre to shoot from the perimeter.
“Our guards started to get more active in our zone and we switched up some defenses to make them think a little bit,” Judson said. “I think that really got us out in transition, and we converted on the breaks tonight. We had a lot of three-on-two and two-on-one breaks that we were able to score on.”
The Wolverines stole the ball away 12 times in the contest.
Brennan Traub led the way with three steals for Waverly, and also scored a game-high 19 points.
Joey Tomasso tallied 18 points for Waverly and Brady Blauvelt had 16.
Sayre’s Dom Fabbri hit four three-pointers and scored 14 points, and Kannon VanDuzer added nine points.
Both teams will play again after the new year.
Waverly will travel to Thomas A. Edison for a game at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. And Sayre will host Canton at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.
