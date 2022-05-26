BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ray Scott, a consummate promoter who helped launch professional bass angling and became a fishing buddy to presidents while popularizing the conservation practice of catching and releasing fish, died earlier this month.
Scott died of natural causes at a rehabilitation center near Montgomery. He was 88.
A member of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, Scott founded the first professional bass fishing tournament in the late 1960s. Anglers could win money based on the weight of the fish they caught over several days on a lake or river, and they were penalized if a fish died.
Pro fishing caught on and Scott’s Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, or BASS, grew into what it describes as the world’s largest fishing organization. Its signature tournament, the Bassmaster Classic, includes equipment shows that draw thousands of spectators.
For years, Scott – with an ever-present cowboy hat and a wide grin – emceed the tournament weigh-in shows where anglers pull live, flapping fish out of holding tanks as thousands watched.
“He was one of the few who could just walk on and light up a stage like no one’s business,” Kientz said. “He was the ultimate showman.”
Scott’s vision for bass fishing created an entire industry, said Chase Anderson, the current chief executive of BASS, which Scott sold in 1986.
“Ray’s contributions and impact on conservation and his advocacy and passion for anglers and our sport set the standard for tournament fishing and are something we will always strive to uphold,” he said in a statement.
At the height of his success, Scott had a rural spread with a stocked fishing lake in the tiny central Alabama community of Pintlala that attracted former Presidents George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush.
The late first lady Barbara Bush came along on a New Year’s trip in 1990 and held up a gigantic mounted bass in a boat as Scott laughed nearby. Through the years, Scott played host to “a slew of other politicians and celebrities along life’s highway,” Kientz said.
Interested in conservation, Scott helped popularize the now-common practice of catch-and-release fishing in which sport anglers hook a fish and return it quickly to the water once caught through tournaments. He also advocated for safer boating by requiring tournament participants to wear life preservers and pushed for boating safety laws before founding a company that sells deer-hunting supplies.
Scott retired from business several years ago and still lived in Pintlala, Kientz said. Survivors include his wife, Susan, and four adult children, he said.
Bobcat enters home, attacks man
WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — A bobcat burst into a home in Vermont and attacked a man before he was able to trap the animal in the bathroom, police said.
Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank told WCAX-TV that the bobcat had apparently been chasing a cat and ran through an open door and into the house.
An elderly man suffered injuries in an altercation with the animal but was able to get it in the bathroom and shut the door.
The resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials responded and euthanized the bobcat, which was to be tested for rabies and other pathogens.
Frank said workers next door were cutting down trees which may have also impacted the animal’s habitat.
“This is a very rare and unusual circumstance,” she told the station. “I’ve never seen this happen before in my career, where it gained entry into someone’s home and then made contact with a person.”
Record sunfish caught in Georgia
FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a redbreast sunfish caught in south Georgia breaks a 24-year-old state record.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Lester Roberts of Blackshear made the big catch May 7 on the Satilla River. He reeled in a redbreast sunfish weighing 1.75 pounds and measuring nearly 11.5 inches, the agency said in a news release.
That beat the previous state record fish of the same species caught in 1998 and may tie a world record, the wildlife agency said. It said redbreast sunfish typically weigh less than a pound.
It’s not the only fish caught in Georgia recently to break a state record.
A woman in March caught a longnose gar exceeding 31 pounds on the Coosa River near Rome. And in December a man caught a shoal bass exceeding 8.25 pounds in the Chattahoochee River near Columbus.
